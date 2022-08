SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO), a world leading high-technology dental company, has filed a complaint with the United States District Court for the Central District of California against The Procter & Gamble Company and The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC, declaring that their Crest® teeth whitening strip products infringe claims of CAO's U.S. patents 10,603,259 and 10,646,419. CAO is represented by the law firm of Skiermont Derby LLP.

CAO GROUP FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT AGAINST P&G'S CREST® WHITESTRIP PRODUCTS

Teeth whitening is one of the most requested procedures in both professional dental practices and consumer cosmetics. Whitening strips are the most advanced teeth whitening method and are preferred over other whitening methods such as gel/tray, whitening pen, rinse, and toothpaste, as evidenced by the wide adoption of whitening strips in the U.S. market. CAO has devoted its research, development, and manufacturing efforts over the last 15 years to improve whitening strip technology to make teeth whitening 'Easier, Faster, and Better' for dental professionals and consumers. The innovations in teeth whitening strips by CAO include a new thickener for peroxide, flexible substrate materials, and a gelatinous formulation. Particularly, the gelatinous formulation provides a gelatin layer on the strip with adhesive properties to attach to the teeth when the strip touches the tooth surfaces. The innovations enable users to wear the teeth whitening strips without annoyance and with better whitening results.

"Our improved whitening strip technology is loved by consumers and is also adopted by marketers in the U.S. market," said Dr. Densen Cao, PhD, CEO and founder of CAO. "We will fiercely defend our intellectual properties against infringers."

CAO's SheerWhite® whitening strips powered by these invented technologies are the leading whitening products within the professional market to serve dental practices and their customers. The SheerWhite whitening system offers both In-Office and Take-Home whitening strips to enable dental practices to conduct the whitening procedures Easier, Faster, and Better.

For more information about the CAO Group, Inc. and its whitening strip products, please visit www.caogroup.com or call 1-877-877-9778.

# # #

About The CAO Group, Inc.

The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO), is a world leading high technology company that develops dental, medical, veterinary, and forensic products and solutions. CAO is a leading innovator in dental materials and devices, with more than 160 issued and pending patents for its products, which focus on methods and results that are easier, faster, and better. Notable world's first innovations are LED dental curing lights, LED light source for general lighting, LED forensic light, modern diode laser system, advanced teeth whitening strips, dental curing laser, advanced hand sanitizer and surface disinfectant, caries risk testing strip and saliva condition adjust mint, plug-n-play retro fit LED dental chair light, and others. CAO was founded in year 2000 by Dr. Densen Cao, and is headquartered in West Jordan (Salt Lake City), Utah. For more information, visit CAO website at www.CAOGroup.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cao-group-files-patent-infringement-complaint-against-pgs-crest-whitestrip-products-301468061.html

SOURCE CAO Group, Inc.