AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

by PRNewswire
January 25, 2022 4:06 PM | 28 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. AWF (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2021.




AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


1.59%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


1.12%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.69%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%

5) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.55%

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 


0.52%

7) Altice Financing SA  5.75%, 8/15/29 


0.51%

8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28 

0.49%

9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  1.125%, 7/09/35 

0.47%

10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.46%




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy


7.12%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.46%

Communications - Media


5.60%

Services


3.40%

Basic


3.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.85%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.78%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.76%

Capital Goods


2.43%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.38%

Technology


2.38%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.24%

Transportation - Services


0.60%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.58%

Transportation - Airlines


0.32%

Other Industrial


0.17%

SUBTOTAL


45.17%

Credit Default Swaps


20.33%

SUBTOTAL


20.33%

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.24%

Finance


1.69%

REITs


1.27%

Insurance


0.74%

Brokerage


0.48%

Other Finance


0.42%

SUBTOTAL


6.84%

Utility



Electric


1.29%

Other Utility


0.12%

SUBTOTAL


1.41%

SUBTOTAL


73.75%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


3.44%

Insurance


1.50%

Finance


0.69%

REITs


0.26%

Brokerage


0.12%

Other Finance


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


6.03%

Industrial



Basic


1.20%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.54%

Energy


0.51%

Transportation - Airlines


0.43%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.28%

Technology


0.25%

Capital Goods


0.22%

Other Industrial


0.17%

Communications - Media


0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.11%

Services


0.07%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


4.64%

Utility



Electric


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


10.68%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


6.42%

Credit Default Swaps


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


6.65%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


5.41%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.47%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.39%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.34%

SUBTOTAL


6.61%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology


1.00%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.76%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.70%

Capital Goods


0.56%

Energy


0.40%

Other Industrial


0.28%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.24%

Communications - Media


0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.20%

Services


0.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


4.64%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.25%

Finance


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.27%

Utility



Electric


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


5.14%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.08%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.04%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


5.14%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.36%

Energy


0.78%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.55%

Capital Goods


0.41%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.40%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.33%

Technology


0.14%

Services


0.07%

Communications - Media


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


4.08%

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.49%

Banking


0.05%

Insurance


0.04%

Finance


0.02%

Other Finance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.61%

Utility



Electric


0.38%

SUBTOTAL


0.38%

SUBTOTAL


5.07%

Interest Rate Futures


4.47%

Global Governments


3.53%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


3.18%

SUBTOTAL


3.18%

Common Stocks


1.78%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


1.07%

SUBTOTAL


1.07%

Total Return Swaps


0.92%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.47%

Preferred Stocks



Industrial


0.36%

Financial Institutions


0.10%

SUBTOTAL


0.46%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.15%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.07%

SUBTOTAL


0.22%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.21%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


0.09%

Warrants


0.08%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.49%

Net Cash Equivalents



Cash


1.38%

Investment Companies


1.07%

Foreign Currency


-0.03%

SUBTOTAL


2.42%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-4.38%

Swaps Offsets


-27.07%

SUBTOTAL


-31.45%

Total


100.00%




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


71.97%

United Kingdom


3.10%

Canada


2.18%

France


1.65%

Luxembourg


1.58%

Brazil


1.34%

Spain


1.21%

Mexico


1.12%

Nigeria


0.83%

Argentina


0.77%

Germany


0.75%

China


0.73%

Egypt


0.69%

Bahrain


0.67%

Switzerland


0.65%

Ukraine


0.65%

Italy


0.64%

Dominican Republic


0.62%

Colombia


0.55%

Ivory Coast


0.54%

Finland


0.49%

Israel


0.47%

Sweden


0.43%

Netherlands


0.43%

Angola


0.39%

Zambia


0.38%

Ghana


0.38%

Oman


0.35%

Senegal


0.35%

India


0.34%

Macau


0.33%

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.31%

Peru


0.31%

Australia


0.29%

Gabon


0.26%

South Africa


0.25%

Indonesia


0.22%

Jamaica


0.22%

Ireland


0.21%

Hong Kong


0.20%

El Salvador


0.18%

Ecuador


0.17%

Denmark


0.13%

Turkey


0.12%

Japan


0.11%

Chile


0.10%

Bermuda


0.08%

Panama


0.07%

Venezuela


0.04%

Kuwait


0.04%

Morocco


0.04%

Cayman Islands


0.02%

Belgium


0.02%

Czech Republic


0.02%

Norway


0.01%

Total Investments


100.00%




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


100.36%

Canadian Dollar


0.12%

Great British Pound


0.03%

Argentine Peso


0.01%

Norwegian Krone


0.01%

Polish Zloty


0.01%

Swiss Franc


-0.01%

Indian Rupee


-0.01%

Colombian Peso


-0.09%

Euro


-0.43%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


3.45%

AA


0.29%

A


1.59%

BBB


13.31%

BB


36.89%

B


26.16%

CCC


8.42%

CC


0.16%

C


0.10%

D


0.20%

Not Rated


4.55%

Short Term Investments


1.07%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.49%

N/A


4.30%

Total


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


11.22%

1 to 5 years


47.33%

5 to 10 years


30.68%

10 to 20 years


5.71%

20 to 30 years


2.84%

More Than 30 years


0.36%

Other


1.86%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


6.88%

Average Bond Price:


102.02

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


25.88%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


25.88%

Average Maturity:


5.46  Years

Effective Duration:


4.15  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,107.46 Million

Net Asset Value:


$12.84

Number of Holdings:


1681

Portfolio Turnover:


51%




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.










The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301467956.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

