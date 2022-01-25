AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. AWF (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2021.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
1.59%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.12%
3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33
0.69%
4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.61%
5) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29
0.55%
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28
0.52%
7) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29
0.51%
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28
0.49%
9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 1.125%, 7/09/35
0.47%
10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 5/01/29
0.46%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
7.12%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.46%
Communications - Media
5.60%
Services
3.40%
Basic
3.10%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.85%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.78%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.76%
Capital Goods
2.43%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.38%
Technology
2.38%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.24%
Transportation - Services
0.60%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.58%
Transportation - Airlines
0.32%
Other Industrial
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
45.17%
Credit Default Swaps
20.33%
SUBTOTAL
20.33%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.24%
Finance
1.69%
REITs
1.27%
Insurance
0.74%
Brokerage
0.48%
Other Finance
0.42%
SUBTOTAL
6.84%
Utility
Electric
1.29%
Other Utility
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
1.41%
SUBTOTAL
73.75%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.44%
Insurance
1.50%
Finance
0.69%
REITs
0.26%
Brokerage
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.03%
Industrial
Basic
1.20%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.70%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.54%
Energy
0.51%
Transportation - Airlines
0.43%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.28%
Technology
0.25%
Capital Goods
0.22%
Other Industrial
0.17%
Communications - Media
0.13%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Services
0.07%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
4.64%
Utility
Electric
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
10.68%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
6.42%
Credit Default Swaps
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
6.65%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
5.41%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.47%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.39%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.34%
SUBTOTAL
6.61%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
1.00%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.76%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.70%
Capital Goods
0.56%
Energy
0.40%
Other Industrial
0.28%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.24%
Communications - Media
0.22%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.20%
Services
0.16%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.64%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.25%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.27%
Utility
Electric
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
5.14%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.08%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.04%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.14%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.36%
Energy
0.78%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.55%
Capital Goods
0.41%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.40%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.33%
Technology
0.14%
Services
0.07%
Communications - Media
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.08%
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.49%
Banking
0.05%
Insurance
0.04%
Finance
0.02%
Other Finance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.61%
Utility
Electric
0.38%
SUBTOTAL
0.38%
SUBTOTAL
5.07%
Interest Rate Futures
4.47%
Global Governments
3.53%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
3.18%
SUBTOTAL
3.18%
Common Stocks
1.78%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.07%
SUBTOTAL
1.07%
Total Return Swaps
0.92%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.47%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.36%
Financial Institutions
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.46%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.15%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
0.22%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.21%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
0.09%
Warrants
0.08%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.49%
Net Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.38%
Investment Companies
1.07%
Foreign Currency
-0.03%
SUBTOTAL
2.42%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.38%
Swaps Offsets
-27.07%
SUBTOTAL
-31.45%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
71.97%
United Kingdom
3.10%
Canada
2.18%
France
1.65%
Luxembourg
1.58%
Brazil
1.34%
Spain
1.21%
Mexico
1.12%
Nigeria
0.83%
Argentina
0.77%
Germany
0.75%
China
0.73%
Egypt
0.69%
Bahrain
0.67%
Switzerland
0.65%
Ukraine
0.65%
Italy
0.64%
Dominican Republic
0.62%
Colombia
0.55%
Ivory Coast
0.54%
Finland
0.49%
Israel
0.47%
Sweden
0.43%
Netherlands
0.43%
Angola
0.39%
Zambia
0.38%
Ghana
0.38%
Oman
0.35%
Senegal
0.35%
India
0.34%
Macau
0.33%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.31%
Peru
0.31%
Australia
0.29%
Gabon
0.26%
South Africa
0.25%
Indonesia
0.22%
Jamaica
0.22%
Ireland
0.21%
Hong Kong
0.20%
El Salvador
0.18%
Ecuador
0.17%
Denmark
0.13%
Turkey
0.12%
Japan
0.11%
Chile
0.10%
Bermuda
0.08%
Panama
0.07%
Venezuela
0.04%
Kuwait
0.04%
Morocco
0.04%
Cayman Islands
0.02%
Belgium
0.02%
Czech Republic
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
100.36%
Canadian Dollar
0.12%
Great British Pound
0.03%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Polish Zloty
0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
Indian Rupee
-0.01%
Colombian Peso
-0.09%
Euro
-0.43%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
3.45%
AA
0.29%
A
1.59%
BBB
13.31%
BB
36.89%
B
26.16%
CCC
8.42%
CC
0.16%
C
0.10%
D
0.20%
Not Rated
4.55%
Short Term Investments
1.07%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.49%
N/A
4.30%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
11.22%
1 to 5 years
47.33%
5 to 10 years
30.68%
10 to 20 years
5.71%
20 to 30 years
2.84%
More Than 30 years
0.36%
Other
1.86%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
6.88%
Average Bond Price:
102.02
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
25.88%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
25.88%
Average Maturity:
5.46 Years
Effective Duration:
4.15 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,107.46 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.84
Number of Holdings:
1681
Portfolio Turnover:
51%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
