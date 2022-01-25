New Study Shows Males Can Naturally Increase Sperm Count By 167%, Semen Volume by 53% and Testosterone Levels by 17%

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist Dr. David Filsoof has recently created a huge buzz in the medical community by sharing some extremely promising clinical studies for men that suffer from low testosterone and/or low fertility levels.
According to Dr. Filsoof, who also endorses the product, the answer is in T-Drive, a testosterone booster made by the industry-leading supplement company, Inno Supps.
Known for its wide range of high-quality products, the maker says it's designed to boost testosterone and lower cortisol, which automatically makes this a win-win for men. Plus, T-Drive is backed by some pretty impressive statistics.
A pilot study conducted with 46 male patients with low sperm count revealed overwhelming results after daily consumption of 675 mg of KSM-66®. After 90 days, researchers reported the following results:
- 167% increase in sperm count
- 53% increase in semen volume
- 57% increase in sperm motility
- 17% increase in serum testosterone levels
Top-of-the-line T-booster with the best ingredients on the market
In essence, the ingredients in T-Drive work together to support a man's free testosterone levels, the hormones responsible for "masculine" traits. And higher levels of free testosterone will ultimately enhance physical performance in the gym and the bedroom, among other things like: amplified energy levels, muscle growth and definition, better sleep and improved sex drive.
T-Drive's effectiveness comes down to the formula: it contains key vitamins and minerals and herbs that support healthy male hormone production and herbs that can naturally ramp up the body's testosterone production. Ingredients include:
- KSM-66® (ashwagandha)
- Fenugreek
- Tribulus
- Coleus Forskohlii
- Epimedium
- Vitamin D
- Niacin
- Magnesium
- Zinc
- Boron
To learn more about T-Drive, click here.
About Inno Supps:
Inno Supps is a leader in the nutritional supplement industry with a lineup ranging from health and wellness products to muscle-building and fat-burning supplements. Its mission is to help people achieve peak physical and mental performance to optimize health and wellness. The company is also spreading awareness of proper health and nutrition through its partnership with Vitamin Angels, where they donate a 6-month supply of vitamins to undernourished children and pregnant women in need around the world. In 2021, the company helped over 100,000 women and children.
For more on Inno Supps, click here to visit the company's website.
SOURCE Inno Supps
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.