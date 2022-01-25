ClassLink Wins Tech & Learning's Best of 2021 Awards

CLIFTON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech & Learning announced this week that ClassLink has won three Awards of Excellence for Best of 2021 in Higher Education, Primary Education and Secondary Education.
These awards recognize the ClassLink platform as an outstanding product that improves the way educators work and students learn across education levels and institutions.
"The Tech & Learning Awards are particularly meaningful to everyone at ClassLink because they're carefully selected by a panel of experienced edtech professionals. We're thrilled they recognize that ClassLink transforms how educators in K-12 and Higher Ed plan, deploy and evaluate digital learning resources." - Gregg Calvaruso, VP of Marketing, ClassLink
"2021 was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning... to ensure students continue to get an equitable education in any learning environment." - Christine Weiser, Content Director, Tech & Learning
Join us for a 30-minute introduction to learn how ClassLink can solve problems around access and engagement in your institution at classlink.com/101.
About ClassLink
ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 16 million students and staff in over 2,000 school systems.
About Tech & Learning
For 40 years, Tech & Learning has offered a truly integrated platform of content in print, in person, and online for K-12 leaders. Tech & Learning's print and digital publications, websites, e-newsletters, and online and in-person events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to education leaders who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology, and its extensive marketing services division provides partners with unique, targeted, and highly valued products.
SOURCE ClassLink
Related Links
www.classlink.com
SOURCE ClassLink
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.