2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Report

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. TWOU announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-833-921-1673, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-236-389-2670, and provide the conference ID number 4581712. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.
About 2U, Inc. TWOU
For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 40 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 3,500 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.
Investor Contact:
Parth Patel, 2U, Inc.
investorinfo@2U.com
Media Contact:
Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.
SOURCE 2U, Inc.
