Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results conference call and webcast for 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, February 11, 2022.
The schedule for the press release and conference call / webcast is as follows:
February 11, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET
February 11, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET
800-895-3361
785-424-1062
NBIX
The webcast can also be accessed on Neurocrine's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)
