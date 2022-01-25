Gibson Energy Confirms 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after the close of North American markets. The 2021 fourth quarter and year-end management's discussion and analysis and audited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
The conference call dial-in numbers are:
- 416-764-8659 / 888-664-6392
- Participant Pass Code: 90331437
This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:
The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until March 9, 2022, using the following dial-in numbers:
- 416-764-8677 / 888-390-0541
- Participant Pass Code: 331437#
About Gibson
Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") GEI, is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.
Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.
For further information, please contact:
Mark Chyc-Cies Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3146
Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com
