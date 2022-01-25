DANICA PATRICK LAUNCHES LUXURY LIFESTYLE BRAND,THE HOME SCENT COLLECTION "VOYANT BY DANICA"

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-established as a fine wine entrepreneur, Danica Patrick extends her luxury lifestyle pedigree with today's launch of VOYANT ™ by Danica, an integrated home scent collection. Embracing the functional power of fragrance through essential oils and other natural scents personally curated by Danica Patrick.
"Candles evoke emotion," says Danica. "When you feel more, it opens your heart and mind to a higher awareness." VOYANT means "the Seer," a reference to the "Inner Eye" chakra, one of the key energy points in the body essential to wellness and healing. Candles became the medium, taking a whole-house approach through a symbiotic collection co-created with The Society of Scent in New York City and Jean Claude Delville, the acclaimed perfumier for such fashion brands as Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, and Vera Wang.
As an eco-responsible product that resonates with Danica's respect for the natural world, the candle is multipurpose. Along with an "Inner Eye" monogrammed walnut coaster, the candle is held within a 12-oz. stemless wine glass which can be used after the wax is gone. The glass and coaster are both upcycled, the matte-black outer packaging recycled. Hand-painted wicks are colored for each of the four products.
In addition to their sustainability mandate, the candles are toxin-free and cruelty-free. The wax and essential oils are Made in the USA, and each vessel is designed to burn for 50-60 hours. Available individually and as a set of four, the candles are $55 each, with discounts for multiple quantities and the complete set.
The VOYANT by Danica collection includes:
- Restore (Bathroom) – A soothing blend to center your morning and calm your evening. Elements for balance, clarity, digestion, and renewal.
- Commune (Living Room) – A welcoming, stimulating scent ideal for a place to commune and share social moments.
- Retreat (Bedroom) – Both calming and arousing, a special blend to feel tranquility and open the mind to dreams. Elements for comfort, meditation, peace, and intimacy.
- Spirit (Universal) – A whole-house fragrance to energize the heart, focus the mind and inspire a higher connection. Elements for strength, balance, openness, and communication.
For more information, please visit the website at voyantbydanica.com. Follow on Instagram.
SOURCE VOYANT by Danica
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.