Jencap Announces Winners of Digital Art Contest: Showcases Creativity in Insurance Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Who says the insurance industry isn't artistic and creative? While Jencap's work as one of the nation's largest insurance brokerages involves constant underwriting metrics and data analysis, creativity is the key ingredient to their success.

Jencap's marketing team blended two elements that are critical to the insurance industry's future into one contest package: up and coming young talent and innovative thinking. They invited art students across the country to participate in a digital art contest to showcase Jencap's key areas of expertise in a unique and innovative way. After a two month long contest, Jencap selected three winners, all of whom received cash awards to invest in their futures as artists.

"Our company is committed to investing in young talent - whether that be the next generation of brokers or the next generation of creative talent that will showcase our strengths in unique ways. The art students we invited to participate in this contest were given very little guidance by design and the outcome was incredible," said Kathryn Smith, Managing Director of Marketing at Jencap. "The originality and creativity of young artists is so inspiring. Jencap appreciates the time and effort that each participant put forth and we congratulate the three winners of this contest."

Please review the brilliant work of our contest winners below and on the Jencap website at JencapGroup.com/StudentArt. Congratulations to the winners!

Student Artist 1: Jane McIlvaine

School: School of Visual Arts, New York City, NY

Major: Illustration

Expected Graduation: May 2022

"I've always loved to draw, ever since I was very young, and my father has always been a big inspiration to me since he is an artist himself. I plan to continue pursuing a career in art. I want to be a professional illustrator, and do many different types of narrative art, like editorial, comic, and/or concept illustration," said Jane McIIvaine.

About the Ad: Jane's clever illustration shows the power of Jencap, as we offer insurance coverage for every stage of a commercial risk; whether it be the ground-up construction stage of a large commercial project or the finished mixed use retail and commercial office building.

Student Artist 2: Poonya Tunkakutiya

School: Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, GA

Major: Interactive Design and Game Development

Expected Graduation: November 2022

"Art used to be just one of my hobbies, but as I grew up, I realized it can also become something I do for the rest of my life. My plan for the future is to be an environment artist for games. I find it fascinating to bring an environment to life in whichever way I want. I am also falling in love with creating illustrations, so being a concept artist is another goal that I would like to achieve," said Poonya Tunkakutiya.

About the Ad: Jencap has industry-leading expertise in construction, which inspired Poonya's imaginative submission. It's hard for insurance clients to imagine the worst, but Jencap is always one step ahead and places the comprehensive coverage needed to insure the best and worst days for a business owner.

Student Artist 3: Mika Dawson

School: Kansas City Art Institute, Kansas City, MO

Major: Painting

Expected Graduation: Spring 2024

"Art is something I have definitely been interested in as early as I can remember; as soon as I learned that art schools existed it was what I knew I wanted to do. All I really hope for in the future is to continue to have my own space for self-expression. No matter what professional field I end up in, I will find a way to incorporate art into it. The process of making art has always been rewarding enough," stated Mika Dawson.

About the Ad: Mika's fantastical illustration quickly lets you know that Jencap has you covered … journeying "from the unexpected to protected". After all, you never know when a Godzilla-sized penguin might threaten to take over the city.

