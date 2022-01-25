Cogeco Announces the Appointment of Linda Gillespie as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. CGO and Cogeco Communications Inc. CCA ("Cogeco") are pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Gillespie to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective April 4, 2022. She will be based at the company's head office in Montréal.

Ms. Gillespie is a senior human resources professional with more than two decades of experience in various industries including telecommunications. Until recently, she was Senior Vice President Human Resources and Communications at Weston Foods for over seven years, where she was a member of the senior executive team and acted as the overall Senior Executive Lead of the Weston Foods Business Transformation Program. Before that she worked as Human Resources Lead at Dupont and previously at Nortel in various marketing and corporate functions.

In her role at Cogeco, Ms. Gillespie will lead the human resources team in empowering colleagues across the organization and foster a highly collaborative, engaging and inclusive work environment.

"Linda's experience leading human resources teams and her proven leadership skills in strengthening a collaborative and customer-centric culture make her an ideal candidate to support Cogeco's strategic and talent management goals," stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "I am looking forward to welcoming Linda to our executive team and to her contribution in driving a comprehensive strategic talent agenda which will support our strategy and ambitious growth vision."

Ms. Gillespie holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. CGO is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 23 radio stations as well as a news agency in Quebec. To learn more about Cogeco's growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

