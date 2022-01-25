Brandon Ramirez Promoted to Director, Corporate Social Responsibility and External Relations, Hyundai Motor America

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America (HMA) has promoted Brandon Ramirez to director of Corporate Social Responsibility and External Relations. In this role, Ramirez is responsible for the development and implementation of CSR programs and initiatives in the areas of sustainability, innovation and community engagement. Ramirez is also responsible for promoting Hyundai and Genesis leadership in technology democratization, eco-friendly mobility solutions and customer-centric experiences.
Previously, Ramirez was the senior group manager, product public relations at Hyundai Motor North America responsible for communicating the attributes of Hyundai's entire product lineup to traditional and digital media throughout the country, including auto show strategy, new vehicle launches and ongoing content creation for Hyundai vehicles. Ramirez also spent 13 years leading product development, market launches and lifecycle management for Hyundai's lineup of cars, CUVs and alternative-powered vehicles. He has extensive multicultural experience serving as the chair of Hyundai's internal "Amigos Unidos" employee group, which is tasked with community engagement and raising culture awareness at Hyundai.
Ramirez received his Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of San Diego. Ramirez starts in his new role on Jan. 24 and reports to Hyundai Motor North America chief communications officer, Dana W. White.
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
