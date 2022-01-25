Outlook on the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Global Market to 2027 - Rising Demand for Skin Grafts is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market (2021-2027) by Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End User, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is estimated to be USD 745.3 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 953.98 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.



Key factors, such as increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, growing burn & trauma cases, rising demand for skin grafts, and rising focus on technological advancements have led to a rise in tissue engineered skin substitutes market. Increase in number of patients suffering from diabetic and vascular ulcers is also driving the need for tissue engineering. Rising awareness regarding various treatment options, ability of tissue engineering to replace conventional auto- and allografts is also fuelling the demand for tissue engineered skin substitutes.



However, the factor such as lack of proper reimbursement policies, high treatment cost and prolonged duration required for treatment is hindering the market growth. Issues with biomaterials used for skin grafts, such as biomaterial-centred infection and poor tissue integration may be challenging for the growth of the market.



The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is segmented based on Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End User, and Geography.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the publisher's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds

4.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Skin Grafts

4.2.1.3 Rising Awareness Regarding Various Treatment Options

4.2.1.4 Increasing adoption and a suitable alternative to auto- and allografts

4.2.1.5 Rising Incidences of Accidents, such as Road Accidents, Burns, and Trauma

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies

4.2.2.2 High Cost of Treatment and Prolonged Treatment Time

4.2.2.3 Inability of Biologists, Biochemists, and Technical Engineers to Reproduce Skin Appendages

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Focus of Researchers on establishing new construction technologies in the arena of skin tissue engineering

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Difficulty in producing complex skin substitutes that can readily be transplanted in large quantities

4.2.4.2 Issues with the Biomaterials used for skin grafts

4.2.4.3 Challenges in finding a substitute for split-thickness grafts

4.3 Trends

4.3.1 The 3-D bio textile and bio printing



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Biomaterial

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autologous

6.3 Allogeneic

6.4 Xenogeneic

6.5 Amnion



7 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Anatomical Structure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cellular

7.3 Acellular



8 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Natural

8.3 Synthetic

8.3.1 Biodegradable

8.3.2 Non-Biodegradable



9 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chronic Wounds

9.3 Burns Cases

9.4 Traumatic Wounds

9.5 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

9.6 Others



10 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Laser assisted bio-printing

10.3 3D

10.4 Robotic Technology

10.5 Others



11 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Duration

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Permanent

11.3 Semi-permanent



12 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hospital and Clinic

12.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centre

12.4 Others



13 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Geography

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

14.3.4 Investments & funding



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Organogenesis, Inc

15.2 Smith & Nephew

15.3 BSN Medical

15.4 Molnlycke Health Care

15.5 Integra LifeSciences

15.6 Medtronic

15.7 Tissue Regenix Ltd

15.8 Stratatech (A Mallinckrodt Company)

15.9 Regenicin

15.10 MiMedx

15.11 LifeNet Health

15.12 Kerecis

15.13 Medline Industries, Inc

15.14 ConvaTec Group

15.15 Mallinckrodt

15.16 Amarantus Bioscience Holdings

15.17 3M Inc



16 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpsuun

