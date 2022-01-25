CellGate, a Leader in Cellular Access Control Technology, Launches QR Code Visitor Management and SmartScreen Call Management Across All of Their Multi-Tenant Models

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellular access control industry leader, CellGate, has just announced two key upgrades to their entire line of multi-tenant access control hardware.

CellGate has added QR Code visitor management and SmartScreen call management to all three of the Company's multi-tenant cellular access control models: the Watchman WXL, the Watchman W480 and the Watchman W461.

With QR Code Visitor Management, a visitor of someone residing at a multi-tenant community can be sent a QR code invite, allowing that visitor to access the property during a specified date/time window. A multi-tenant property's system administrator(s) chooses which users are allowed to create and send QR code invitations, and these invites can be generated and sent on the CellGate app.

With SmartScreen call management, customers can now customize the direct dial call options their multi-tenant properties have to choose from on their CellGate access control system's home screen. A Watchman WXL, Watchman W480 or Watchman W461 home screen can now be configured to provide from 1 to 4 press-to-call icons. The "Resident Directory", "QR Code" and "Access Code" icons are available as standard/default choices, and these icons can be configured for use--or not--depending on a property's visitor management call function requirements. In addition, one specific press-to-call icon can also be configured for direct dial for any person or group that a property chooses. Potential examples include, but are not limited to, "Leasing Office," "Deliveries," or "Security."

The implementation of these multi-tenant access control hardware updates has been a significant priority for CellGate's technology development team this year, and will be instrumental in helping their distributor and dealer networks win more business opportunities with CellGate products. Very few competitor access control companies offer QR Code Visitor Management, and new user-definable SmartScreen call management is an exclusive feature unique to CellGate.

CellGate's Vice-President of Sales, Ken Shaw, has been anticipating these feature upgrades, and is eager to demonstrate their value to the Company's distributor and dealer networks. "We know how important these new features will be to multi-tenant properties," said Shaw. "Using QR codes for visitor management is much more secure than using access codes, which are unfortunately, often shared. So implementing this technology automatically makes a property more secure. In addition, we are the only company in the cellular access control industry that has SmartScreen call management functionality—community properties will love being able to configure their access control home screens to their unique needs."

All new CellGate Watchman WXL, Watchman W480 and Watchman W461 multi-tenant model product purchases will automatically have the new QR code and SmartScreen functionality, effective immediately.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

