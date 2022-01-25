Versa Integrity Group Acquires Avion Solutions Unmanned Aircraft Systems' Commercial Operations

Huntsville, Ala., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Integrity Group, Inc. ("Versa"), an industry leader in a wide range of non-destructive industrial inspection and testing, has closed the acquisition of the commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems operations ("Avion Commercial") of Avion Solutions. Avion Commercial is based in Huntsville, AL and provides drone imagery, inspection, data collection, and training services for corporate clients across the US. Avion Solutions will retain its Government services operations.
The announcement was made by Darryl Schimeck, CEO of Versa: "We are thrilled to welcome the Avion Commercial employees and customers to the Versa team. This acquisition further strengthens Versa's position as a leading NDT provider and expands Versa's service offering to include unmanned aerial inspection. This is a great achievement for our organization and we are excited to work together going forward."
About Versa Integrity Group
Versa Integrity Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is a leading non-destructive testing, mechanical integrity, rope access, and advanced services provider. Versa has 20 offices primarily located throughout the gulf region and is headquartered in Sulphur, LA. For more information, visit Versa's website at www.versaintegrity.com.
About Dorilton
Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.
For inquiries or relevant opportunities, please contact brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com
SOURCE Versa Integrity Group
