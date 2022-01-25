XNRGY Announces Construction of USA Headquarters in Arizona

Race to Decarbonize HVAC Drives Rapid Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - XNRGY one of the largest custom air handling manufacturers in North America, is reaching another milestone in expansion. Growing exponentially due to high demand for their premier climate technologies, XNRGY is pleased to announce the construction of a new cutting-edge manufacturing facility in the Greater Phoenix Area, AZ, which will be designated as their headquarters.

"Sustainability and environmental impact are more important than ever, as we race against the clock to save our planet. This is an important mission for each one of us. I have set a personal challenge for XNRGY to meet the requirements of the Paris Climate Accord by 2030, 20 years ahead of schedule. Through innovation, design, and manufacturing, we will provide impactful systems and achieve this goal of reducing building energy and water consumption."

This state-of-the-art 1,000,000-square-foot factory will increase XNRGY's manufacturing footprint by a factor of eight. With the Arizona facility, XNRGY's total manufacturing capacity will increase to 1,250,000-square-feet including Montreal's expansion to a 250,000-square-foot facility.

"We are grateful XNRGY has chosen Arizona as the site of its U.S. headquarters," said Governor Doug Ducey. "XNRGY's investment strengthens Arizona's supply chain and shows once again there is no better state for advanced manufacturing. XNRGY's facility will create hundreds of high-wage jobs for Arizonans, adding to our state's skilled workforce."

This new best-in-class facility will focus on research and development, spearheading innovation to facilitate the rapid growth and demand for XNRGY's mission-critical climate systems in sectors such hyperscale data centre, semi conductor clean rooms, life sciences, healthcare, as well as battery manufacturing facilities. Applying vertical integration, full automation, and eliminating supply chain delays will expedite product delivery and significantly reduce product lead times compared to the industry average.

"New ideas are needed in every sector of our industry. Breakthroughs such as immersive cooling for data centers and new fan and motor technology will replace old inefficient methods of cooling critical facilities. In every business, Innovation drives excellence and XNRGY is prepared to take the lead in sustainability through technology. It's exciting to be part of a dynamic team of professionals who share a persistent dedication to excellence."

XNRGY is developing solutions that will not use millions of gallons of water per day. These systems are integrating very high-efficiency refrigerant systems coupled with proprietary machines moving the air. Immersion cooling is the next step. XNRGY wants to be part of the solution to cool hyper-scale data centers without millions of gallons of water a day.

"These are very exciting times! With our two state-of-the-art facilities working in tandem to manufacture premier climate systems, XNRGY can offer exceptional service to our clients from the East to the West coast. Top-notch engineers have already been engaged to meet the rising demands for our advanced technologies."

Maricopa County, Arizona, is the fastest-growing region in the United States. Ranked as one of the top ten states in the USA for its business environment, Arizona is experiencing the second-fastest rate of manufacturing job growth and the fastest population expansion in the country. Additionally, Arizona possesses the fifth-largest data center inventory in the nation. XNRGY's estimated investment and economic impact to Arizona of $300 million USD is significant and will create

more than 900 employment opportunities. All construction phases are projected to be complete by June of 2025.

"XNRGY's new manufacturing facility highlights the state's attractiveness as a destination for manufacturing excellence," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "XNRGY is bringing their state-of-the-art operations to Arizona, highlighting the state's vibrant industrial manufacturing sector. We are grateful to XNRGY for their commitment to Arizona and look forward to supporting them as they establish their first facility in the U.S."

The renowned global architectural firm Gensler has been retained to design this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Construction will begin in June of 2022, with the initial phase scheduled to be complete in Q1 of 2023. Phase one consists of 250,000 square feet of class 100,000 cleanroom production facilities.

"XNRGY is a transformational company that is changing the trajectory of an entire market, integrating sustainability to create immeasurable impact in Arizona and the world," said Martha Abbott, managing principal, Gensler. "We are honored to be partnered with a company whose vision and values are aligned to ours around the future of the built environment."

About GENSLER

Gensler is the design architect for the multi-phased 1 million square foot manufacturing plant and workplace. Aligned with XNRGY's standards for sustainability, the project will be targeting LEED certification through design strategies that focus on the reduction of embodied carbon and water conservation. Gensler is a global architecture and design firm with a commitment to resilient design strategies. In 2019, Gensler called on the industry to join its Gensler Cities Climate Challenge (GC3) to cut carbon emission to net zero over the next decade. Worldwide, Gensler is a leader in developing market-specific strategies to create sustainable environments and has worked with such clients as NVIDIA designing their Headquarters in the Bay Area, Pfizer, and Mass General Brigham. In Arizona, Gensler is continually ranked as one of the top firms in the valley and has been recognized for its design excellence 100 times over including such projects as the reposition of Arizona Center, Transwestern's Arizona Headquarters and ASU College Avenue Commons, NVIDIA Headquarters, Mass General Brigham Campus, as well as 3 million square feet National University Hospital in Singapore.

About XNRGY Climate Systems

XNRGY is a privately held company that designs, engineers, and manufactures sophisticated, sustainable innovative solutions focused on reducing carbon footprint, water usage and energy consumption. Key products include large custom refrigeration and chilled water air handling units, vertical and horizontal CRAC and CRAH units up to 600 kW, modular clean rooms, and energy recovery systems. XNRGY uses BIM/CFD to prevent transient performance failures in mission-critical facilities. XNRGY looks at iso vectors and pressure distribution to design the most efficient systems for clients. This contributes to lower KW while delivering the maximum air to the buildings as well as adding to LEED and NET ZERO initiatives (Paris Climate Accord).

