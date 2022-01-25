Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report 2021: Multimode Fiber-Based Sensors Expected to Lead Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market in 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Scattering Process, Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Application (Temperature, Acoustic, Strain), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size is expected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7%

The market has a promising growth potential due to growing adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors especially in infrastructure and safety and security verticals along with oil and gas verticals in the near future.

The major factor restraining the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market is technical issues in the installation of distributed fiber optic sensors. Any kind of carelessness in the deployment or installation of the optical fiber can affect the readings recorded by the sensor, which, in turn, would restrain the growth rate of the market. Hence, the technical issues related to the installation of the distributed sensors act as a major restraining factor. This is expected to impact the distributed fiber optic sensor market negatively in the coming years.

The market declined in 2020, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19. The supply chains were disrupted in 2020 due to the lockdown imposed by various governments and labor shortages in these industries due to travel restrictions, which affected the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Though the market has been impacted in 2020, it is expected to recover by 2021.

"Distributed Temperature sensing: The largest segment of the distributed fiber optic sensor market, by application"

Temperature sensor is the largest segment of the distributed fiber optic sensor market by application. Distributed sensors for temperature sensing are primarily used in oil and gas production in permanent downhole monitoring, coil tubing optical-enabled deployed intervention systems, and slick line optical cable-deployed intervention systems.

They are also used in the power cable and transmission line monitoring, and temperature monitoring in plant and process engineering, including transmission pipelines. Increasing demand for data-based decision-making coupled with the cost-effectiveness of distributed fiber optic sensors is driving the market.

A few advantages of distributed fiber optic sensors include low cost, long-distance coverage, and others. DTS is much more cost-effective and beneficial to acquire accurate and high-resolution temperature measurements using fiber optic cables..

"OTDR:: The largest segment of the distributed fiber optic sensor market, by operating principle"

The market for OTDR-based distributed fiber optic sensors is expected to hold a larger size during the forecast period. The majority of the companies engaged in the manufacturing of distributed fiber optic sensors produce the sensors based on OTDR operating principle.

OTDR is a robust technology and is capable of providing accurate measurements with a high resolution. This technology has been in use since the inception of distributed fiber optic sensors.

"North America has the largest market share in the distributed fiber optic sensor market"

The North America region is expected to dominate the distributed fiber optic sensor market and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The companies in North America are boosting their production and widening their distribution networks, and the manufacturers are utilizing new technologies in their operations.

Furthermore, major players in the distributed fiber optic sensor market Halliburton Company (U.S.) and Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), among others have their roots in North America, which creates an opportunistic environment in the said region. Furthermore, North America is investing significantly in oil and gas pipeline projects to cater the growing demand for oil and gas.

The US is a leading country in North America, in terms of oil production and consumption. It has the largest network of oil and gas pipelines. These factors are expected to propel the distributed fiber optic sensor market in APAC

Premium Insights

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market is Expected to Grow at Significant Rate Owing to Increasing Demand from Oil & Gas and Infrastructure Verticals

Multimode Fiber-Based Sensors Expected to Lead Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market in 2026

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market for Strain Sensing Application is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Oil & Gas Vertical and US Are Likely to be Major Shareholders of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market in North America in 2021

in 2021 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market in China is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Applications in Oil & Gas Vertical

Surging Demand from Infrastructure Vertical

Reliability of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors while Working in Challenging Environments

Restraint

Technical Issues in Installation of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Data-Based Analysis

High Potential in Offshore Industry

Stringent Statutory Regulations Regarding Leak Detection

Challenge

High Cost of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Systems

Government Standards Related to Fiber Optic Sensors

US

Astm F3079-14

Astm E1653-94

Isa Tr12.21.01

Canada

Csa C22.2 No 232

Europe

Iec 61757-1:2012

Iec 61757-1-1:2016

Iec 61757-3-1: (Iec 86C/1267/Cd:2014) ( Germany )

) Iec 60794-3-70

Ul 61010-1

Case Studies

Ap Sensing Utilized Its Distributed Acoustic System for Cable Fault Detection

Deutsche Bahn Utilized Distributed Acoustic Sensing Unit to Monitor Cable Theft

Public Works Authority of Qatar Utilized Linear Heat Detection Systems Equipped with DTS and DAS for Monitoring Purposes

Sensornet Utilized Its Distributed Temperature Sensor for Temperature and Strain Monitoring Purposes

Schlumberger Showcased Wellwatcher Briteblue Ht DTS Fiber Sensor for Monitoring Steam Flood Operating Temperature in Canada

Schlumberger Showcased Hdvs Distributed Acoustic Sensing System for Borehole Seismic Survey in Belgium

Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis

Industry Trends

Ecosystem/Market Map

Material and Component Providers

Sensor Manufacturers

End-users

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Supply Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Quasi Distributed Sensing

Distributed Sensing

Interferometry

Technology Trends

Miniaturization of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Cables and Sensors

Patent Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Yokogawa Electric

Weatherford International

Luna Innovations

Ofs

Bandweaver

Omnisens

Ap Sensing

Darkpulse

Other Key Players

AFL

Aragon Photonics Labs

Corning

Fotech

Hifi Engineering

Hawk Measurement

NKT Photonics

Optromix

Oz Optics

Sensornet

Sensuron

Silixa

Solifos

Viavi Solutions

Ziebel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdl9vl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets