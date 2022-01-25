Canadian Bankers Association announces Anthony Ostler as new President and CEO

Respected industry veteran with global experience to start in February
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Neil McLaughlin, Chair of the Executive Council of the Canadian Bankers Association, today announced that Anthony G. Ostler, AICB, MBA, CFA, FRM has been named as the incoming President and Chief Executive Officer of the CBA, effective February 28, 2022. Mr. Ostler will join the CBA with a successful track record in banking and financial services, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of Stakeholder Engagement in Global Marketing at State Street in Boston, Massachusetts.
"On behalf of the Executive Council and the members of the CBA, we're very pleased to have secured someone of Anthony Ostler's considerable talent and proven leadership experience to head up the Association during a transformative time for the banking sector," said Mr. McLaughlin. "We know that Anthony's deep roots in Canada, along with the valuable perspective he's gained from working internationally, will make him an effective leader to the CBA's dedicated team of professionals, as well as a strong advocate for our industry."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the CBA, an organization with an illustrious history that serves an essential role in ensuring Canada's banks remain competitive, well-regulated and dynamic into the future. I look forward to working with the seasoned professionals within the Association and a membership that comprises the best banks in the industry," said Mr. Ostler. "Canadians know that our banking system is among the soundest in the world. As consumer expectations evolve and technology enhances the service experience, the CBA will work in partnership with elected officials, government agencies, regulators, consumers and businesses to ensure that banks remain a positive force for a strong, inclusive, sustainable economy that benefits all stakeholders."
Mr. Ostler formally takes up his new role at the end of February and will lead a team of 55 CBA employees, representing 69 member institutions, which combined employ more than 280,000 people in Canada and serve millions of customers domestically and abroad.
About the Canadian Bankers Association
The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca
