NEW 2022 Playbook: Why Customer Wait Times Matter

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new study was released today from Industry Dive and Radius Networks that studied brands across the nation to draw conclusions about consumer behaviors, staff efficiency, and overall omnichannel success. The study shows readers:



the top-ranking curbside performers in the grocery, retail, and restaurant industry

how to drive off-premise revenue and keep customers coming back

the different technologies you can leverage to improve your off-premise solution

the key driving factors for high customer satisfaction.

"To compete in this new environment, companies that provide excellent off-premise solutions will surpass those that can't match high customer expectations for ease and convenience," says Jeff Baskin, Chief Business Officer at Radius Networks/Flybuy, "One of the key strategies companies are turning to in order to ensure an excellent customer experience is investing in technology to reduce pickup wait times, both in-store and at the curb, all while making staff more efficient. The study supports this, as restaurants that are using geolocation for their curbside solution are 80% faster with order handoff than those using a manual solution."

The 2022 Wait Time Study was conducted by a group of undercover shoppers who visited 30 of the biggest restaurants, retailers, and grocery stores in the US across 18 states.

The data shows that customers are three times more likely to reorder if they wait less than two minutes for their curbside pickup. "At two minutes, customers start questioning whether the store really knows they are there waiting, if they need to go into the store, and eventually, if they should have shopped somewhere else that is more convenient," says Baskin.

Additionally, the study features some leaders in the off-premise industry, El Pollo Loco, JOANN, and Peapod Digital Labs (the e-commerce heart of the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA) who explain how Flybuy's geolocation technology solutions have helped drive revenue, maximize labor efficiency, and truly set them apart from their competition. "Our first pass at curbside service was a low-technology lift just to be able to keep our stores open during the pandemic lockdown," explained Melissa Cook, Director of E-commerce, Omni-Channel and Business Development at JOANN. "However, as we headed toward the holiday season, it soon became evident that we wouldn't be able to efficiently handle the peak curbside pickup volumes. The objective was to not only make it easier for the customer to collect their orders," Cook said, "but also to make it easier for our team members to serve the client."

This Playbook is now available. It shares in-depth learnings, the best wait times in each industry, and top tips for executing a best-in-class off-premise solution to ensure customers are coming back.

Access the Flybuy 2022 Playbook HERE.

