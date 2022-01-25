SCRAM Systems and Upstreem enter a strategic partnership agreement to bring a unique GPS locking smartwatch to the United States market

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc. (DBA SCRAM Systems®), is a leading provider of electronic monitoring devices and software solutions for the criminal justice industry. SCRAM Systems is pleased to announce that they have entered into a partnership agreement with Upstreem, a Belgian-based company and a leading provider of rehabilitative electronic monitoring wristbands. SCRAM Systems will distribute Upstreem's unique GPS locking smartwatch in the United States market. Upstreem's smartwatch technology allows for continuous GPS tracking for the wearer and features anti-tampering mechanisms that make it as secure as an ankle bracelet while being less stigmatizing. SCRAM Systems will supply Upstreem's technology in the United States and all associated International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certified monitoring services and support.
SCRAM Systems currently offers a diverse portfolio of monitoring solutions, such as SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®), SCRAM Remote Breath®, SCRAM
GPS®, and SCRAM House Arrest® devices. The new partnership will give customers more choice to decide the best-suited monitoring option(s) for each participant, specific to each client's unique profile and risk level.
"SCRAM Systems provides exceptional, customized customer experiences. Dedicated to public safety and offender rehabilitation, SCRAM Systems is thrilled to partner with Upstreem to bring this new solution to the United States market. Customers are looking for lighter monitoring solutions than ankle bracelets while keeping participants compliant by communicating with them via this tracking device. By adding Upstreem's secure smartwatch to our portfolio, we now offer our customers the most complete product range in the industry," said CEO of SCRAM Systems, Abhi Agrawal.
Pierre Blondeau, Co-Founder, and CEO of Upstreem, added, "We are excited to partner with SCRAM Systems. Our GPS locking smartwatch is a natural complement to SCRAM Systems' leading technologies. We are proud to contribute further to a better society thanks to such a powerful partner."
Features of the GPS Locking Smart Watch Include:
- Anti-tamper mechanisms
- Can be worn as a discreet wristwatch, rather than an ankle bracelet
- A new device option into SCRAM System's suite of monitoring technologies
- ISO certified monitoring services and support
SCRAM Systems is confident this partnership will improve location monitoring in the United States by allowing clients another option for GPS monitoring. Please direct any inquiries to sstrasser@scramsystems.com or visit the SCRAM Systems website here.
SCRAM Systems -
Our purpose is to change lives, reunite families, and make our communities safer through advanced alcohol and location monitoring, software, and world-class service. Based in Colorado, we have been re-engineering community corrections operations since our inception. We supply an integrated approach to supporting our customers by offering solutions specific to court and agency needs throughout all phases of client management. From our world-renowned alcohol monitoring products to our groundbreaking evidence-based practice implementation and measurement software, the strong reputation, and quality that comes with the SCRAM Systems brand back each of our products. Our values include integrity, collaboration, accountability, mission-driven, and results-oriented. You can find more information on our website: www.scramsystems.com
., or Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.
SOURCE SCRAM Systems
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.