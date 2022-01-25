Sanofi Canada named one of Forbes Canada's Best Employers for 2022

Reinforces Sanofi Canada's commitment to inclusion and diversity, STEM equity and scientific innovation

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, Sanofi Canada has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes Canada and Statista Inc. The list of Best Employers was published today and can be found on Forbes Canada's website.

"We are proud to be recognized on Forbes Canada's list of Best Employers again in 2022 and to celebrate this award with every employee in Canada who helps makes this a reality each day," says Stéphanie Veyrun-Manetti, Country Lead and General Manager for Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada. "This tremendous honour is a testament to our core values, our people-first approach and our commitment to inclusion and diversity, STEM equity and scientific innovation."

Forbes Canada selected the Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey of more than 10,000 Canadians working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"With an enduring passion for the well-being of patients at the core of what we do, Sanofi Canada is a welcoming and rewarding place to grow your career," says Marie-Pierre Lalande, Head of Human Resources, Sanofi Canada. "We offer a variety of learning and development opportunities in addition to attractive benefits and rewards packages, such as paid parental leave, a wellness program, childcare and elderly parent supports and new, flexible work arrangement guidelines. Our Self-ID program also furthers our dedication to a workplace that embraces diversity and nurtures inclusivity."

This recognition is celebrated alongside every Sanofi employee in Canada who makes a positive impact on the lives of patients and Canadians every day. Sanofi Canada is also proud to have been named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2022, and to have been previously named one of Forbes Canada's Best Employers for 2021, Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2020 and a Top Employer for Greater Montreal in 2020.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

SOURCE Sanofi Canada