The National Blood Clot Alliance Announces the Appointment of Taren Patrikis As New Deputy Director

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarin Patrikis as Deputy Director, effective immediately. Ms. Patrikis previously held the role of NBCA's Development Director.
"Tarin has been an instrumental part of NBCA's growth over the last several years and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position. She has been a key advocate for individuals impacted by blood clots and her dedication to advancing the NBCA mission has been unwavering," said Leslie Lake, Volunteer President of NBCA.
Patrikis has more than a decade of nonprofit experience and prior to joining NBCA in 2016, served in various nonprofit development roles within the social service and health care sectors.
"I appreciate the board's confidence in me, and I'm thrilled to have this opportunity. NBCA is a critical resource and voice for the blood clot community, one that I'm honored to be a part of," said Patrikis.
As Deputy Director, Patrikis will work closely with the staff and NBCA Board to ensure the organization continues to serve the blood clot community throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. She will manage all development activities, marketing and digital strategies as well as various patient programs.
About the National Blood Clot Alliance
The National Blood Clot Alliance is the nation's leading nonprofit voluntary health organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Each year NBCA serves more than 3 million people.
For more information about NBCA please visit www.stoptheclot.org.
SOURCE National Blood Clot Alliance
