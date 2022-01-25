THE INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF WOUND CARE SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION® ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

KOKOMO, Ind., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation® has awarded inaugural scholarships to three recipients to commence their scholarship award program!
These scholarships are awarded to health care professionals for advanced wound care education and certification. This aids IAWCSF® in its purpose to help reduce the U.S. and global burden of wounds and associated costs by creating a larger number of providers who are educated specifically in treating wound care issues. After a thorough evaluation and assessment by the IAWCSF® Scholarship Review Board, three scholarship recipients were selected as follows:
Megan Brown, RN of Shawnee, OK; Robyn Skinner, MSN, RN, CCM of Nashua, NH; and Auriele VanBuren, RN of Montgomery, AL.
The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation® was founded by Cynthia Broadus RN, BSHA, LNHA, CHCRM, CLNC, WCC, OMS, DWC whose personal goal to establish an organization that would provide financial assistance to passionate wound care clinicians was materialized - thanks to generous contributors who share the same passion.
About The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation®
The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation® was established to provide support for clinicians who want to advance their knowledge in wound care by enhancing their education and obtaining certification. This organization will work to enhance the Wound Care Certification credential of the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy.® www.iawcsf.org.
The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit corporation operated exclusively for educational and charitable purposes within the meaning of Section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, or the corresponding section of any future Federal tax code.
Contact Information:
Angela Weathersby, Ph.D.
IAWCSF® Executive Director
Phone: (815) 210-2155
edirector@iawcsf.org
info@iawcsf.org
SOURCE International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation
