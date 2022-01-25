The Evangelical Leader Michael D. Evans Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Bobby Brown, Senior Vice President for Ariel University in Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in Jerusalem, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. He has dedicated his life to combating antisemitism.
Evans was a victim of antisemitism who was strangled by his own father at 11 years old when he attempted to defend his Jewish mother.
The nomination was submitted by Bobby Brown, Senior Vice President for Ariel University in Israel. He said "The reason I nominated Mike Evans is because I know of no living person doing more to combat antisemitism."
Sunday, January 31, 2022, is the last day for the submission of a nominee for this year's award.
The late ninth president of Israel, Shimon Peres, was the founding international chairman of Friends of Zion. He commissioned the Friends of Zion award that has been given to 22 world leaders, including two U.S. presidents, George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump.
Mike Evans said, "It's a great honor being nominated, but I consider combating antisemitism an even greater honor. The key to happiness is committing your life to a cause greater than yourself. I have such a cause."
On Mike Evans' birthday on June 30, 1984 Mr. Evans was informed by the ATF that , Richard Wayne Snell, a white supremacist and Jew-hater, was headed toward Evans' home to kill him in Colleyville, Texas. Snell had already killed an Arkansas State Trooper on the way.
"I know of no person who has done more in my lifetime to combat antisemitism, and especially someone who has been a victim of antisemitism," Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, a survivor of the Poway synagogue mass shooting, said of Evans.
"Mike Evans is a fighter for freedom in a world of darkening and narrowing horizons. In his devotion to Israel, Mike has consistently demonstrated the moral clarity that is necessary to defend Israel against the lies and distortions of its enemies, and championed the Jewish people's claim to the Land of Israel." Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
For inquiries, contact Tal Marom, Spokesperson for FOZ, tal@marompr.co.il
SOURCE Friends of Zion
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.