New Episode of Advancements to Broadcast on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:30 PM ET

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:30 PM ET. Check local listings for more information.
Discover how carbon-free energy sources, like nuclear, hydropower, and solar are working together to reduce greenhouse gases as experts at Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) educate about current advanced nuclear technologies for integrating zero-carbon resources to provide the grid of the future.
The show will explore how the recent uptick in working remotely has dually increased cybercrime. Audiences will learn why it is important to both stay ahead of the attack-curve and develop a holistic strategy that understands the value and risk areas. Viewers will discover how Malicious Streams is advancing the art and science of cybersecurity in order to address today's rising threat landscape.
The show will also discover how the International Society for Medical Publication Professionals (ISMPP) actively works to establish and maintain professional standards and provide education to progress adherence to standards and best practices. The segment will also address ISMPP's role in improving access to published clinical research among health care providers, patients, and caregivers.
Viewers will learn about FroXx Industries' (FroXx) vision to unite people, machines, technology, and processes in the 'Industry 4.0.' Advancements will uncover how FroXx uses technology to facilitate an integrative interaction of people within an organization and supports innovation by delivering integrated solutions and improved experiences for identified IT key players.
"It is truly amazing to see how technology is being applied today. We look forward to bringing this content to viewers," said Dustin Schwarz, director of programming for the Advancements series.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
