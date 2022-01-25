HelloMD Appoints Veteran Cannabis Entrepreneur Tim Conder to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloMD Inc, a leading education and onboarding platform empowering consumers to discover cannabis applications, find the right products and make smart dosing decisions, announced the appointment of Tim Conder to its Board of Directors, effective today.
Mr. Conder brings significant experience in cannabis-related operations, technology and brand development. Tim entered the cannabis industry in 2015 when he founded Blackbird, a technology and logistics company that now operates in 20 U.S. states and 3 Canadian provinces. Recently acquired by HERBL, Blackbird is the largest independent B2B2C cannabis distributor in Nevada and a strategic technology partner for multi-state operators across the country. Tim now serves as the President of Blackbird, and as the Chief Technology Officer at HERBL. Tim also serves on the Board of Directors at publicly-traded TILT Holdings.
"HelloMD helps solve the crucial problem of building trust with a broader cross-section of cannabis consumers, something so central not only to the future health of the industry but also to the challenges of consumer acquisition that retailers and brands face every day", said Mr. Conder. "I'm thrilled to join a team that understands cannabis, community, and the needs of the new cannabis consumer."
Larry Lisser, CEO of HelloMD said, "We are so fortunate to welcome Tim to our Board of Directors to help power the next stage of our growth. From the day I met Tim in 2015 I have always viewed him as a trusted, scrappy and very big-thinking entrepreneur who clearly sees the future of cannabis. His experience in scaling businesses that, like ours, deliver value both to the cannabis consumer and business ecosystem will be especially important as we execute on our plan."
About HelloMD
HelloMD's data-driven platform empowers medical and recreational consumers to better understand cannabis, find products they can trust, and make intelligent dosing decisions that help them reach their wellness goals.
HelloMD launched as the first telehealth and education platform for cannabis consumers in 2015, establishing itself as an industry leader. The company provides services to consumers across the United States and Canada alongside solutions to strategic partners, including Shoppers Drug Mart – the largest pharmacy in the world to be distributing medical cannabis. For more information about HelloMD, visit www.hellomd.com.
