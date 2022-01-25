AvantGuard Earns Two Awards as a Top Workplace for Employees

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers is proud to announce they have received the Top Workplace Award from the Salt Lake Tribune for a third consecutive year in the Midsized Company category for the state of Utah. AvantGuard also received the Best-in-Class Employer Award from Gallagher recognizing employers who excel in supporting their employee's physical, emotional, career, and financial wellbeing for better organizational outcomes. These awards signify the amount of effort and dedication AG's leadership team puts into building a company culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and put in a position to succeed.
Regarding both awards, Clint Halverson, CPO for Becklar — parent company to AvantGuard and Freeus — said, "Our outperformance as a business is largely attributable to our amazing team and our powerful culture that puts caring for each other, our dealers and their subscribers at the center of all that we do. Our people are at the core of our amazing culture."
When asked how AvantGuard creates such a strong company culture, Director of HR, Floribel Duran stated, "Having a strong culture starts with defining your core values, and embedding each of those into the fabric of the culture. Our We Care FIRST core values keep us focused on our purpose internally and externally. Core values guide how we make decisions and are always at the forefront of each change we make."
AvantGuard is honored to receive these awards and is dedicated to instilling a culture of service, teamwork, and trust both internally and externally with their customers. This can't be achieved without operators and dealer specialists that take great pride in being the absolute best, and a leadership team that helps facilitate that success.
AvantGuard is a premier provider of wholesale alarm monitoring, offering professional monitoring services, cloud monitoring and hybrid partnerships. They utilize the most advanced monitoring technology with three state-of-the-art, hot-redundant call centers, along with skilled operators who respond promptly and compassionately. AvantGuard proudly meets or exceeds all industry standards of excellence.
Contact:
Jonathan Knoder
Content Manager at AvantGuard
Email: Jknoder@agmonitoring.com
Related Links
www.agmonitoring.com
SOURCE AvantGuard Monitoring
