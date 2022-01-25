NoveList® Launches Learn with NoveList™

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoveList®, a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), has launched Learn with NoveList™, a professional development hub intended for library and education professionals looking to build their readers' advisory and marketing skills. Learn with NoveList offers both self-paced and live courses designed to help staff understand their role in connecting with readers and promoting the library.

The online professional development platform offers flexibility in learning with a wide range of options for viewing courses. Courses include paid short introductory sessions, as well as interactive staff development sessions, created and taught by professionals. Course topics include readers' advisory foundations, promoting the library and collections, genre foundations and using story elements with readers. Topics will continue to grow.

NoveList Vice President Danielle Borasky says that Learn with NoveList offers librarians and others who work with books and reading a chance to keep their skills sharp and build the confidence they need to represent their library effectively. "Our courses are taught and created by people who deeply understand the challenges faced by today's library staff. We understand the importance of providing ongoing professional development tools and helping them to feel inspired and more confident in their skills."

Learn with NoveList is a continuation of the work NoveList has been doing for more than 25 years to connect books, readers and libraries. Starting with NoveList, a curated database of read-alike recommendations, and later growing to include catalog enrichment (NoveList Select), library marketing and engagement (LibraryAware), and collection development tools (Core Collections), NoveList has developed a line of products intended to help libraries support their communities and change the future, one reader at a time. The educational content found in Learn with NoveList is another way to help libraries develop effective strategies and exciting ideas for inspiring a community of readers. Prices vary by course and more information is available on the website.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

