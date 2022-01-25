NoveList® Launches Learn with NoveList™

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoveList®, a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), has launched Learn with NoveList™, a professional development hub intended for library and education professionals looking to build their readers' advisory and marketing skills. Learn with NoveList offers both self-paced and live courses designed to help staff understand their role in connecting with readers and promoting the library.
The online professional development platform offers flexibility in learning with a wide range of options for viewing courses. Courses include paid short introductory sessions, as well as interactive staff development sessions, created and taught by professionals. Course topics include readers' advisory foundations, promoting the library and collections, genre foundations and using story elements with readers. Topics will continue to grow.
NoveList Vice President Danielle Borasky says that Learn with NoveList offers librarians and others who work with books and reading a chance to keep their skills sharp and build the confidence they need to represent their library effectively. "Our courses are taught and created by people who deeply understand the challenges faced by today's library staff. We understand the importance of providing ongoing professional development tools and helping them to feel inspired and more confident in their skills."
Learn with NoveList is a continuation of the work NoveList has been doing for more than 25 years to connect books, readers and libraries. Starting with NoveList, a curated database of read-alike recommendations, and later growing to include catalog enrichment (NoveList Select), library marketing and engagement (LibraryAware), and collection development tools (Core Collections), NoveList has developed a line of products intended to help libraries support their communities and change the future, one reader at a time. The educational content found in Learn with NoveList is another way to help libraries develop effective strategies and exciting ideas for inspiring a community of readers. Prices vary by course and more information is available on the website.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
For more information, please contact:
Kathleen McEvoy
Vice President of Communications
kmcevoy@ebsco.com
978-414-0443
Media Contact
Kathleen McEvoy, EBSCO Information Services, 978-414-0443, kmcevoy@ebsco.com
SOURCE EBSCO Information Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.