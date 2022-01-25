Ziegler Advises Tridiuum On Its Acquisition By New Directions Behavioral Health

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive financial advisor to Tridiuum, a leading digital behavioral health company, on its transaction with New Directions Behavioral Health ("New Directions"), a provider of comprehensive behavioral health solutions.

This combination creates a leading provider of technology-enabled behavioral health services, empowering New Direction's dedicated care teams to supply its more than 15 million members nationally with more direct and immediate access to providers resulting in increased quality of care through measurement-based outcomes. It also builds on the recent successful partnership between New Directions and Tridiuum through their Florida-based program, which launched in December 2021. As of January 14, 2022, five weeks since the partnership began, more than 450 individuals have been screened, with the average speed to first appointment standing at approximately four days. This compares to the current standard of care average of 25 days, with the most challenging timelines exceeding 90 days for a first appointment. Already, more than 100 provider practices have joined the program in its first phase bringing meaningful brick and mortar options, as well as a significant national virtual presence to New Directions' members.

Tridiuum accelerates patient access to the most appropriate care by automating behavioral health screening, triaging, matching and online scheduling through its easy-to-use system that can be seamlessly integrated with existing platforms. Used by nationally recognized medical and behavioral health providers and health plans, Tridiuum's proprietary technology provides real-time information to support improved clinical decision making while also measuring quality of care. Founded on nearly 20 years of behavioral health research, Tridiuum has served more than 1.4 million patients across more than 11,000 providers through its suite of offerings.

New Directions improves access to quality behavioral healthcare through a comprehensive suite of coordinated behavioral health services. The company supports over 15 million individuals nationally, in partnership with health plans, employers and higher education institutions. Leveraging more than 25 years of experience, New Directions delivers an integrated approach to whole-person care with a commitment to innovation that puts members first.

Chris Rogers, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance practice, commented, "We were thrilled to partner with the innovative team at Tridiuum on this opportunity. Tridiuum's comprehensive technology solution-set, when combined with New Direction's coordinated behavioral health services offerings, will reduce the roadblocks associated with access to mental healthcare care, enhance member experience, and ensure provider quality which collectively will lead to demonstrable improvement in outcomes."

Mark Redlus, the CEO of Tridiuum stated, "We appreciated the senior level attention Ziegler brought to this partnership. The Ziegler team leveraged both their deep domain knowledge in the behavioral and mental health technology and services sectors and transactional expertise to effectively and efficiently optimize the outcome for the Company. We are very pleased with the decision to engage Ziegler to work with us."

Ziegler's Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

