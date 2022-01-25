PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pioneer Millworks commits 1% of all our teak sales to the Borneo Project in their fight to end the loss of habitat for the indigenous peoples of Indonesia in 2022.
Choosing Teak in 2022 can give a project space a timeless look and feel.
Pioneer Millworks has searched the globe to find environmentally friendly and ethically sourced teak options with rapid lead times shipping in 2-3 weeks. Pioneer Millworks commits 1% of all our teak sales to the Borneo Project in their fight to end the loss of habitat for the indigenous peoples of Indonesia.
The Borneo Project brings international attention and support to community-led efforts to defend forests, sustainable livelihoods, and human rights. Protecting human rights and environmental integrity in Borneo is a critical component of the global movement for a just and peaceful world.
At Pioneer Millworks WE DO WELL WHEN WE DO GOOD
Based on a simple belief that people, planet, and prosperity work to ensure a better future, Pioneer Millworks operates on the triple bottom line. We strive to keep our carbon footprint small; our roofs house 100kW solar arrays and our wood scraps keep us warm. One percent of our reclaimed teak sales are donated to conservation causes on the island of Borneo. Our American Prairie sales support domestic barn and historic preservation. Many of our products are FSC®-certified chain of custody, LEED point eligible, and diverted from landfills.
For more information on Sustainable & Reclaimed please visit our website: PioneerMillworks.com
Media Contact
John, Pioneer Millworks, (585) 924-9970, johnn@pioneermillworks.com
SOURCE Pioneer Millworks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.