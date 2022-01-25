VisibleThread and Cherokee Federal Webinar: Strategies for Successful Proposal Management and Supporting a $2 Billion Pipeline

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisibleThread, a language analysis platform company, will host a free webinar with Cherokee Federal on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at 11 am EST.
Marcia Watson, Senior Director of Proposal Operations, and Mona Lee, Proposal Manager at Cherokee Federal, will join Kyle Peterson, VP of Customer Success at VisibleThread, for an engaging webinar to discuss the strategies for successful proposal management that have worked for Cherokee Federal.
What will be discussed?
Attendees of this webinar will learn how Cherokee:
- Prepare for success and optimize their win rate
- Analyze their key strengths and weaknesses in any RFP
- Optimize Red and Gold Team reviews
- Integrate VisibleThread seamlessly into their processes
- Successfully support a pipeline of $2B
Register today for practical advice on how Cherokee execute their proposal process, insights into the success strategies that help them support a pipeline of $2 billion, and how to successfully coordinate business development teams with capture and proposal management functions.
Who are our speakers?
Marcia Watson has over a decade of experience in proposal management and is Senior Director of Proposal Operations at Cherokee Federal. This system of people, processes, and technologies supports the 30+ companies that comprise Cherokee Federal, a division of Cherokee Nation Businesses. She leads a nationwide team of proposal managers to support Business Development teams with Capture and Proposal Management best practices.
Mona Lee has over 20 years of experience selling business services and hiring management software. She has been a Proposal Manager at Cherokee Federal – a division of Cherokee Nation Businesses – for four years, primarily in the Defense Health Capability area.
About VisibleThread
VisibleThread is a language analysis platform that helps organizations improve the efficiency, clarity and compliance of RFPs, contracts, and mission-critical business writing with quantifiable metrics. For more information, visit www.visiblethread.com.
SOURCE VisibleThread
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.