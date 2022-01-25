/R E P E A T -- BCI Marine partners with Aqua superPower to install fast-charging points throughout Canada/

Aqua superPower rapid chargers for electric boats to be installed at BCI Marine partner locations
MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Ontario and Quebec will be the first provinces to receive new Aqua superPower DC rapid chargers, with their initial targeted locations to be announced in early 2022. Aqua superPower plans its first completed Canadian installation through one of BCI's partners by Victoria Day '22.
Each Aqua superPower rapid charger will provide dual simultaneous DC charging of up to 150kW and will be accessible to marina users via the Aqua secure app or RFID card.
"We know that for the electric boat market to truly launch in Canada, it's essential a conveniently available 'super charging' network be implemented to service these boats," says Patrick Hardy, President of BCI Marine. "We are proud to partner with Aqua superPower to begin building, and fast-tracking, a more eco-friendly and sustainable boating experience with specific marinas and destination points in Ontario and Quebec, many that have already been identified.
"The X-Shore EELEX 8000 100% Electric Boat (pictured above) was introduced to the Canadian market, by us, this past fall, and new electric brands will be launched, by us, soon," Hardy continues. "Other electric boat builders will come to market too, so strategically, BCI Marine taking the initiative to introduce a 'marine' DC rapid charging point provider, and Aqua superPower specifically, was the right, responsible, and logical next step, for the Canadian consumer, and marine dealers."
"As the electric mobility revolution continues to take hold on the roads and in the skies, the shift towards electrification is also gathering pace across the marine world. Aqua superPower supports marinas, boat builders and boat owners in the drive to bring electric power to the water and reduce the impact of boating on marine ecosystems," explains Alex Bamberg, CEO of Aqua superPower. "When you're asking a consumer to make a significant investment in an electric boat, you want to assure them they can have the charging that suits their lifestyle.
"The requirement for a joined-up network of reliable and fast marine chargers to create charging hubs and corridors for electric boat users is absolutely crucial if we are to secure the transition away from liquid carbon fuels. Our partnership with Aqua superPower, and their partners, will help fast-track marine electrification, in Canada."
For more information, to become a BCI Marine dealer partner and/or to become an Aqua superPower destination, visit www.bcimarine.com.
SOURCE BCI Marine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.