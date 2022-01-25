Responsible Lending Requires Sound Decisions: RIBBIT Partners with Lendistry

OXFORD, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RIBBIT, a provider of open banking behavioral data analytics, announces today a strategic partnership with Lendistry, a minority-led fintech committed to providing economic opportunities to small businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, and those located in low-income areas.
Founded to fill the gaps that leave the fastest-growing group of small business owners unserved in the financial industry, Lendistry has partnered with RIBBIT to provide adaptive behavioral analytics and increase the speed and accuracy of its decisioning processes. RIBBIT empowers users to make decisions quickly and confidently, providing insights on 99% of all bank accounts and more than 8,000 decisioning attributes.
"We're excited for this new improvement to our fintech solution," says Clark Huang, Head of Consumer Lending at Lendistry. "With help from RIBBIT, Lendistry will be able to provide an even better customer experience for underserved business owners."
Small businesses are still struggling from the pandemic and traditional credit scores alone do not tell the complete story. This is where RIBBIT enters the narrative, providing analytics from traditional and non-traditional sources. This is integral to providing the contextual insights necessary to make better lending decisions. The partnership will improve Lendistry's ability to assess their core demographic by providing deeper intelligence, enhanced insights, and ultimately extending the reach of their platform.
Lendistry plans to incorporate RIBBIT's solution into its decisioning process in Q1 of 2022.
About Lendistry:
B.S.D. Capital, Inc. dba Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a minority-led and technology-enabled small business and commercial real estate lender with Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certification. Lendistry is one of the top ranked SBA Community Advantage Lenders nationwide, providing responsible financing to small business owners and their underserved communities. Lendistry is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and is headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lendistry provided Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to small businesses in all 50 states and was selected by the states of California, Pennsylvania and New York to administer their small business relief programs, which distributed grants to businesses that lost significant revenues during the pandemic. Lendistry and its nonprofit partner organization, The Center by Lendistry, are dedicated to providing economic opportunities and progressive growth for underserved urban and rural small business borrowers and their communities.
About RIBBIT
RIBBIT behavioral analytics harnesses the predictive power of open banking and payment data to promote financial inclusion, qualify applicants, onboard bank accounts, and authorize payments. Instantly deploy our actionable intelligence throughout the underwriting waterfall with an unprecedented coverage of 99% of bank accounts. For more information, visit www.RIBBIT.ai.
Contact: Amber Copeland, pr@ribbit.ai
SOURCE RIBBIT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.