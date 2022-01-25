Neumont College Hosts NWCCU Accreditation Site Visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neumont College of Computer Science is currently accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) to offer baccalaureate programs specializing in computer science. As of July 23, 2021, Neumont is also a candidate for accreditation with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). The College is seeking initial institutional accreditation from NWCCU. The Northwest Commission has scheduled an accreditation visit to Neumont's campus in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 4-6, 2022.
Neumont College President and CEO Dr. Aaron Reed stated, "Neumont has a longstanding history of positive and productive relationships with accrediting agencies. We are optimistic about our ongoing relationship with ACCSC as well as the prospect of initial accreditation with NWCCU. We are also confident that our affiliation with both organizations will have a lasting, positive impact on Neumont College and its constituents."
Remarks related to Neumont College's qualifications for initial accreditation must be received no later than April 4, 2022, and can be directed to:
NWCCU
8060 165th Avenue NE, Suite 200,
Redmond, WA 98052
Related Links
http://www.neumont.edu
Contact:
Rob Duane
marketing@neumont.edu
SOURCE Neumont College of Computer Science
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.