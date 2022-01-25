More Affordable Housing for First Nations in the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is key to Canada's pandemic recovery, especially for communities across the country, including in the Northwest Territories.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced details of more than $9.8 million to support the construction of 29 permanent affordable housing units for First Nations living in the North.

The new homes will be built in:

Deh Gah Got'ie First Nations,

Fort Good Hope Dene Band, and

Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation .

The National Housing Co-investment Fund's $60 million northern carve-out has been set aside by the Government of Canada to address housing needs and challenges in the Northwest Territories. This critical funding is currently being rolled out to offset high construction costs caused by the unique building challenges faced in the north. The funding is designated for initiatives that serve those most at-risk, including women and their children, people with disabilities, and seniors.

Quotes:

"Our government is doing its part to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's investment will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing 29 new affordable housing units to First Nations, while addressing the unique barriers faced by communities such as Deh Gah Got'ie First Nations, Fort Good Hope Dene Band, and Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Improving Northern housing outcomes is a priority for the Government of Canada. We continue to work with our partners in the north to build new generation of affordable and safe housing in communities such as Fort Providence, Fort Good Hope, and Lutsel K'e. I'm proud to see this work being done across the Northwest Territories to alleviate core housing need." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Deh Gah Got'ie First Nations is honoured to be part of the affordable housing initiative and thanks to the support of the Canadian government we will be able to provide new homes to the homeless and vulnerable community members of Deh Gah Got'ie First Nations. In addition, this project will also allow local businesses to grow and build capacity while providing employment opportunities to our community members." – Chief Vandell, Deh Gah Got'ie First Nations

"These new units are a step towards achieving our self-sufficiency for housing. They demonstrate what an Indigenous housing non-profit is able to achieve to support our members and their goals." – Chief Kakfwi, Fort Good Hope Dene Band, Chair of the Board, K'asho Got'ine Housing Society

"Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation is in the process of opening a First Nation housing office to serve our members in a fair and respectful manner. Homelessness and overcrowding are apparent here as in all other First Nation communities and to get to the root of the problem we need more homes, a transitional housing system and a homeless shelter. Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation has benefited from the National Housing Co-Investment funding to purchase five modular homes to be delivered summer of 2022 as well as Seed Funding to start on renovation assessments. This is the first steps to battling homelessness and overcrowding in our community. Working together as a community and with funding agencies is the key to success." – Chief Darryl Marlowe, Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation

Quick facts:

The northern carve-out contribution funding within the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is available to offset high construction costs caused by the unique building challenges faced in the north.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, and over $72 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

