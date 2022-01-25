Decathlon Announces New Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabien Derville, Chairman of the board of Decathlon, announces the appointment of Barbara Martin Coppola as Chief Executive Officer of the group. Decathlon is a world leading designer and distributor of products and services dedicated to sport, now present in 70 countries. She succeeds Michel Aballea, in office since 2015. This appointment will be effective mid-March 2022.
"The current good health of DECATHLON and our strong ambitions encourage us to accelerate the transformation of our business model to better assert our position as a world leader in sport. We are convinced that Barbara will be able to lead this transformation while respecting our values," said Fabien Derville.
Barbara Martin Coppola, 45-year-old French and Spanish binational, has a successful track-record of transforming and growing large-scale companies globally. She has a strong digital and business background, developed over 20 years working and living in nine countries worldwide. Prior to Decathlon, she held leading positions in several global businesses such as IKEA, Google, YouTube, Samsung and Texas Instruments.
"I am excited to join a company that is dear to me. I look forward to accelerating Decathlon's global impact making sport accessible to millions of people. Decathlon' products and services improve health and well-being for many and it will be an honor to contribute to this beautiful mission", underlined Barbara Martin Coppola.
About Decathlon
Leading sports sector business DECATHLON comprises two main activities: designing technical products and making innovative services available, and selling these products and services both online and instore.
With over 1,700 points of sale worldwide, DECATHLON and its 105,000 employees have been working ever since 1976 to fulfill an ongoing ambition: to innovate to promote sport as a whole, and take it wherever it is yet to reach.
#SportForTheMany
SOURCE Decathlon
