WOWorks' Restaurants Kick Off New Year with Twelve New Menu Items

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the holding company of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, is introducing 12 new limited-time-only menu items across all its restaurant brands to kick off the new year. From wraps to acai bowls, each restaurant brand is introducing three new menu items from late January to early May.

All 12 new WOWorks' limited time offers are designed to evoke the sustenance and joy provided by comfort foods that fill the body, as well as the soul. While comfort foods are often associated with decadence, WOWorks brands believe that nourishing ingredients can be equally as satisfying. The LTOs are also a celebration of global flavors and adventurous spices that guarantee to turn up the heat for the new year. The new limited-time-only menu items are packed with superfoods, such as blueberries and pomegranate; hot spices, such as harissa and jalapenos; as well as fortified with nutritious proteins, whole grains, and vegetables.

Saladworks' new menu items will be available from January 17 through May 8, and are intended to create a warm and adventurous experience. They include:

Warm Braised Beef Taco Fiesta – Customizable as a Wrap, Warm Grain Bowl or Salad, this menu option features braised beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, corn, tortilla strips and salsa ranch dressing.

Mexican Meatball Soup – This traditional Mexican style albondigas soup is made with flavorful vegetables, hearty beef and pork meatballs, and garnished with spicy peppers, zesty lime juice, and cilantro.

Braised Beef Quesadilla – This online-only menu item is made with braised beef, shredded cheddar cheese, and either white or wheat tortillas.

Frutta Bowls' new menu items will be available from January 17 through May 15, and are intended to create a flavorful, immune-boosting experience. They include:

Cacao- Berry Bowl – This acai bowl is made with an acai base and topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, blueberries, honey, dried cranberries, and cacao.

Pom-Berry Smoothie – This smoothie is made with pomegranate juice, strawberries, blueberries, and honey.

Cran-Cacao Protein Bites – These protein bites are made using blueberry granola, almond butter, vanilla whey protein, honey, cacao, and dried cranberries.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh's new menu items will be available from January 24 through April 30, and are intended to create a zesty, smoky experience using global flavors. They include:

Harissa Orange Chicken – Customizable as a Stuffed Pita, Gyro, Salad or Plate, this build-your-own item features chicken made with a spicy Harissa sauce and orange juice marinade.

Harissa Hummus – This dip is made by blending harissa with traditional hummus.

Harissa Sauce – This sauce is made by blending harissa and orange juice.

The Simple Greek's new menu items will be available from January 24 through April 30, and are intended to create a spicy, citrusy experience. They include:

Spicy Citrus Chicken – Customizable as a Gyro or Bowl, this build-your-own item features chicken made with a spicy citrus sauce and orange juice marinade.

Spicy Citrus Hummus – This dip is made by blending spicy citrus sauce with traditional hummus.

Spicy Citrus Sauce – This sauce is made by blending harissa and orange juice.

"We wanted to introduce a variety of comfort food experiences with our new WOWorks menu items using a mix of heartening and invigorating ingredients and flavors, such as seasonal berries, braised beef, harissa and citrus," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "In a time when many people are trying to eat healthier, we wanted to make sure we could broaden their options of exciting, flavorful menu options that fulfill the body, as well as the soul."

Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' brands all share a core DNA based upon fresh, flavorful and healthy food along with a heart for hospitality served through convenient business channels, which appeals to Millennial families and Gen Z guests.

Between all of its brands, WOWorks has 253 locations across the United States and Canada. Saladworks alone grew by 42 units in 2021, entering markets such as Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Nevada. Non-traditional presence within locations, such as ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, hospitals, and universities, have proven a huge avenue of growth for the brand, with even more planned in 2022, including a massive deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands. The Simple Greek currently has 19 locations, Saladworks has 165 locations, Frutta Bowls has 39 locations, and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has 30, with aggressive growth expected for both Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh in the coming year, including co-branded restaurants.

For more information about WOWorks brands and each restaurant's limited-time-only menu offers, visit www.saladworks.com, www.fruttabowls.com, www.eatgarbanzo.com, and www.thesimplegreek.com.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

