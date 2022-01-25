Blocknative Launches Transaction Preview Improving the Predictability and Reliability of Ethereum Transfers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blocknative, the real-time Web3 infrastructure company, launches its Transaction Preview API, providing real-time insights for Ethereum Mainnet. The launch of Blocknative Transaction Preview enables users to preview the outcome of potential transactions based upon the current state of the blockchain. This new capability enables Web3 developers, wallets, protocols, and traders to see the expected net-balance changes and smart contract calls of a transaction before transacting, and at a speed 10x faster than other solutions.

Matt Cutler, CEO & Co-Founder of Blocknative, shared:

"Transaction Preview enables Web3 developers and traders to gain real-time visibility into expected slippage, net-balance changes, and smart contract calls – all before ever signing-and-submitting a transaction. As anyone developing or trading in Web3 knows, this ability to see into the future is paramount for sound decision-making, risk management, and competitiveness. We are excited to deliver this critical infrastructure and continue to deliver on Blocknative's mission of accelerating and simplifying the Web3 ecosystem."

Transaction preview extends the Simulation Platform beyond signed transactions inflight to unsigned transactions prior to broadcasting them for inclusion on-chain. Simulation Platform serves as the backbone for Blocknative's Transaction Preview API, which enables users to submit a custom transaction to simulate against the current block height.

With Transaction Preview, users can submit an unsigned transaction that will simulate it against the current block to detail the expected results of said transaction. By simply sending a raw transaction to Blocknative's Transaction Preview API, a detailed payload showing decoded contract calls, net balance changes, and performance metrics will be returned to the user. Additionally, the Transaction Preview API empowers end-users to modify inputs such as from address, gas limit, gas prices per transaction type, and transaction input, to understand how these factors impact their expected balance changes.

Chris Meisl, CTO & Co-Founder of Blocknative, shared:

"Our composable API will enable better experiences for Web3 users — such as previewing and timing NFT Mints and seeing whether it goes through or fails without having to pay additional gas fees. Transaction Preview API also helps developers simulate complex transactions quickly and see their detailed internal calls and balance changes for debugging and performance purposes. For traders, this API will help enable new profit opportunities because they can simulate variations of a potential trade using different inputs (gas limit, gas price, and transaction input) to determine the most profitable one."

Blocknative's Transaction Preview is now available for Web3 developers, wallets, protocols, and traders.

About Blocknative

Blocknative is the real-time Web3 infrastructure company, enabling dynamic user experiences and better decisions via pre-chain insights. Blocknative democratizes access to mempool data across multiple chains, including Ethereum, xDai, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Bitcoin, empowers users to see what is happening and what will happen next on public blockchain networks. Founded in 2018, Blocknative powers many forward-thinking Web3 developers, Defi protocols and infrastructure projects, including Curve, Compound, Synthetix, Balancer, Bancor, Yearn, Badger, Gitcoin, Optimism, Aavegotchi, and the Ethereum Foundation.

