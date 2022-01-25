After Achieving 394% Growth, Sela Homes Rebrands as Agam Real Estate

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sela Homes today announced its rebrand to Agam Real Estate, after experiencing record growth in 2021. The firm has been partnered with Side since 2017.

Founded by Ayelet Gingold, Agam Real Estate provides buyers and sellers with an exceptional real estate experience, including property management, investment properties, and relocation services. The firm has achieved sales upward of $160 million, serving more than 150 clients and garnering more than 32 five-star online ratings.

"Multicultural and bilingual, our team is perfectly suited to the diverse Bay Area market," said Gingold. "Our exponential growth has only solidified our team's strength and energized us throughout our rebranding phase, allowing us to further expand our services."

Gingold brings 18 years of experience to Agam Real Estate, having achieved 450% YOY growth in production from 2020 to 2021 while scaling down her team and improving efficiency. The majority of Gingold's transactions have been single-family homes with an average price point of $2 million.

"Our partnership with Side has certainly played a role in our growth," said Gingold. "Its robust platform, underscored by the latest industry technology, has enabled us to better streamline our services."

About Agam Real Estate

Agam Real Estate is led by Ayelet Gingold, who brought her experience to the Bay Area from the South Bay. The entire team delivers a first-rate client experience, boosted by the agents' local market insights, communication skills, fierce negotiation tactics, and authenticity. Agam Real Estate is headquartered in Campbell and serves Bay Area buyers and sellers. To learn more, visit http://www.agamrealestate.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

Media Contact

Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com

SOURCE Side