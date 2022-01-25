Betafin® Secures OMRI Listed Status

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, a business unit of IFF's Health & Biosciences division, has today announced at the 2022 International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) https://www.ippexpo.org/ that its natural betaine Betafin® BT has gained OMRI listing for use in certified organic production.

"We are delighted to receive a formal recognition from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for Betafin® BT, given its rigorous review process for ensuring that products meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic standards," said Regina Cortada, marketing director, NAM at Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health.

"Betafin® is already authorized for use in organic feed production in Europe, so the endorsement from the OMRI will now provide the same authorization for our customers in the U.S. market. This further strengthens the organic credentials of Betafin® and underlines its suitability for sustainable farming practices," said Janet Remus, technical services director at Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health.

Developed for use in poultry, swine and ruminant feed, Betafin® natural betaine is extracted from sustainable sugar beet molasses and vinasses (fermented molasses) using a patented process. Its dual action on water balance and methylation benefits overall production by reducing feed costs, providing more energy for animal growth, and increasing overall profit.

In comparison, Betafin® is a favorable alternative to synthetic alternatives, anhydrous betaine and betaine-hydrocholoride products, offering greater net value in use and a carbon footprint that is four to five times smaller.

Legislation regarding the use of Betafin® natural betaine varies between countries globally. Advice regarding its legal status is available through local representatives of Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health.

About Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, now part of IFF, is an industry leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, phytogenics and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 80,000 guts sampled from over 500 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit http://www.iff.com/portfolio/markets/animal-nutrition

About IFF's Health & Biosciences division

Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health & Biosciences division is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. IFF's Health & Biosciences division works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF IFF, an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

