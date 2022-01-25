Entrepreneur Devon Pierre Proud to Announce the Launch of Mydigihost

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business owner and advocate Devon Pierre is pleased to announce the launch of Mydigihost - a new online platform designed to help like-minded entrepreneurs enhance the growth of their organizations and expand their reach online, all in a way that allows them to gain more traffic at the same time. It's intended to leverage the best of digital marketing and web design in order to do it, all in a way that generates a higher return on investment than competing platforms.

As the old saying goes, "you can only make one first impression" - and Mydigihost wants to help companies make the best one that they can. It offers them an opportunity to combine attractive, high quality web design with pay-per-click (PPC) marketing and other custom solutions to create the types of high-functioning campaigns that create more traffic and generate more loyalty for a brand than ever before.

For far too long, smaller organizations have been pushed aside by their larger competitors - those who can afford to outspend them in terms of things like marketing and search engine optimization. Mydigihost wants to change all of that, offering a service that leverages data to allow SMBs to work smarter, not harder, when it comes to reaching their target audience.

PPC management is one of the major services that the company offers, which is when a business only pays when someone actually clicks on their advertisement. On and off page SEO can also have a dramatic impact in terms of generating more traffic from search engines like Google and Bing. But one of the biggest services that Mydigihost offers is in web design - allowing visitors to a site to make sure they're getting the answer to the question they're looking for or the solution they're trying to solve as quickly as possible, all in a user-friendly and attractive way.

Since its original launch, Mydigihost has already been ranked as #2 on the list of the Top 15 Digital Marketing Agencies in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to the experts at UpCity.

To find out more information, visit the organization's official website at https://mydigihost.com.

