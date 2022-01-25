Leading English Language Proficiency App ELSA Releases Availability of Speech Recognition and Feedback Engine API

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.; BANGALORE, India; TOKYO; JAKARTA, Indonesia; SÃO PAULO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ELSA, a company that uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language learners improve their spoken English, today announces the availability of its proprietary AI-enabled API. This API technology integrates into any language learning solution to develop an English-speaking feature with automated speech recognition and interactive teaching. ELSA's AI technology was built for the ELSA Speak App, which boasts 20+ million customers worldwide. With the release of its API, ELSA is democratizing the access to quality learning for users around the globe with new edtech partnerships with CNA Go in Brazil, Edulinx in Japan and Sahi.ai and UOLO in India, to name a few.

ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) is an AI-powered app that helps learners speak English more fluently. One of the differentiating attributes of its API is a focus on pronunciation, which can recognize non-native speech with +95% accuracy and design a pathway to native pronunciation. ELSA's API provides detailed feedback for both scripted and unscripted speech with word stress, pronunciation, fluency, intonation of the audio input, grammar and vocabulary analysis. The student also receives an estimated IELTS score/ CEFR level based on their speaking proficiency. Students receive customized & interactive practice with the AI on any topic, offering a natural learning setting where any learner can benefit. Speech features are among the most engaging to learners; as shown through ELSA's average session length of 23 minutes, in the top 10% of all learning apps.

"As English communication quickly evolves into a requirement for the modern skillset, it's essential that edtech and learning companies include this competency in their curriculum. Students want digitized training and quality learning at their fingertips anytime, anywhere and the release of our API makes it available to a broader audience," said Ms. Vu Van, co-founder and CEO of ELSA.

Accuracy of ELSA's AI is highest in the market because ELSA possesses the largest audio dataset of non-native speakers, and its AI can adapt depending on the speaker's mother tongue. The ELSA app has aggregated 20m+ users across 120+ countries and retains a 4.8 / 5 rating by 50,000+ users on the Apple App Store & Android Play Store. In 2021, it plans further expansion in Vietnam, Latin America, India, and Japan after a prosperous 2020 with a 300% increase in its revenue. ELSA already works with an impressive list of clients like Singapore Airlines, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Intel, HCL and Siemens and institutions like Rice University in the US, Kyoto University in Japan, and British Council, one of the owners of the IELTS standardized test. ELSA plans to collaborate with more edtech companies to further enable language learning around the world.

In addition, ELSA is a strategic partner to Sahi.ai, an Indian staffing platform, to help its gig workforce enhance their English skills for better opportunities and wages. ELSA has also partnered with CNA Go, the largest English center chain in Brazil, and Edulinx, a leading TOEIC and corporate English education company in Japan, to enhance their digital platforms with speaking features.

According to research, teaching through combined senses (ie. auditory + visuals) fosters better long-term memory formation and better learning outcomes, especially in children. Leveraging on this understanding, POPS Kids, an interactive educational platform for Vietnamese children, integrated ELSA voice recognition technology into their English pronunciation practices. While watching cartoons, the young users can learn native pronunciation and interact with a fun AI tutor. Another edtech partner, UOLO, reported an engagement rate at 10-15x times of normal lessons when applying ELSA's API in a gamifying renovation of its speaking module.

For more information and to obtain pricing for ELSA's API, visit:

https://elsanow.hubspotpagebuilder.com/elsa-api-1

About ELSA

Founded in 2015 by Stanford alum Ms. Vu Van, and Dr. Xavier Anguera, a veteran in speech recognition and AI, ELSA is a Silicon Valley based company that uses proprietary speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language learners improve their English pronunciation. The inspiration for ELSA, the 2016 SXSWEdu winner, came when Vu realized that pronunciation and accent often pose a hindrance for non-native employees in business. ELSA has raised $27 million in capital and is backed by leading VCs like SIG, Gradient Ventures and Monks Hill Ventures. In 2021, ELSA was named in the Top 100 Artificial Intelligence Startups Redefining Industries by CBInsights. The company also has offices in Portugal, India, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil and Vietnam. For more information, visit: https://elsanow.hubspotpagebuilder.com/elsa-api-1

Media Contact:

media@elsanow.io

Media Contact

Vu Van, ELSA, Corp., +1 408-761-1803, vu@elsanow.io

SOURCE ELSA, Corp.