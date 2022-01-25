Kelley Connect acquires Superior Office Systems, Advanced Document Systems

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its expansion in the Pacific Northwest, Kelley Connect has acquired two new companies, increasing its footprint in the technology space. Advanced Document Systems (Kent, WA), and Superior Office System (Medford, OR), are now in the fold. All employees will be retained in the merger.
"As we continue to execute our strategic growth plan, both Superior and Advanced were a natural fit," said Aric Manion, CEO of Kelley Connect. "They take great pride in the best local service and support, and already offer the highest quality products. They've done so for years. Now, that thriving business community is offered the additional resources that Kelley Connect can continue to provide."
Kelley Connect continues to bring strategic technology solutions to businesses large and small. The ongoing effort to help businesses reach their goals with an entire suite of products and services is what's driving the expansion.
"We are aggressively growing through acquisition to meet the needs of our partners across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska," said Manion. "As we continue to grow, our goal is to deliver solutions from within our Kelley Connect network of thinkers and solution makers. Every year we are able to offer more and more."
Kelley Connect has doubled its size in just the past three years and now staffs almost 300 employees across the region.
More about Kelley Connect: Now with locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska, Kelley is among the largest privately-owned and growing office technology companies in the Western United States. The broad regional footprint enables Kelley Connect to maintain a strong presence while still being right down the street with the same energy and service from the days when we were founded in 1974. We're just on a bunch more streets.
Contact info:
Aric Manion
Kelley Connect
Email: info@kelleyconnect.com
http://www.KelleyConnect.com
SOURCE Kelley Connect
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.