symplr Announces Golf Sponsorship Program with Four Top Ranked Professional Golfers

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations including governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") software-as-a-service ("SaaS ") solutions, today announced its golf sponsorship program with four top-ranked professional golfers. This is the company's first sponsorship of this kind.

Charley Hoffman , a 4-time PGA TOUR winner; ranked 81st in the World Rankings

Garrick Higgo , 7 professional victories including the 2021 Palmetto Championship; ranked 65th in the World Rankings

"Charley, Garrick, Cameron, and Azahara embody the grit, hard work, and determination required to succeed at the sport's highest level," said Kristin Russel, Chief Marketing Officer of symplr. "This type of commitment is something we understand at symplr – our dedication to innovation and integrity means we bring our 'A' game each and every day as we propel healthcare forward with simplified operations and improved outcomes. We're thrilled to be working with four world-class athletes that embody our symplr values."

The players will wear symplr branding on their sleeves during all domestic and international competitions throughout 2022 and 2023. In addition, symplr clients and employees may have an opportunity to meet and play with some of the best golfers in the world.

"As a past Chairman of the Player Advisory Council, it's always great to see new brands leveraging the sport of golf to grow their businesses," said Charley Hoffman. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this program and look forward to having symplr on board as I chase win #5."

"Hospitals play a pivotal role in communities, providing jobs and taking care of those who became sick with COVID-19. Behind the scenes, symplr provides the mission-critical software that keeps hospitals and health systems running," said Azahara Munoz. "Their commitment and support while I am on maternity leave highlights their dedication to working moms throughout the world."

This sponsorship aligns with symplr's values of teamwork, action and delivering results. symplr partners with clients to transform healthcare – breaking down silos, improving healthcare operations and providing better outcomes for patients, providers, and payers.

"symplr is the leader in providing healthcare operations software that streamlines administrative tasks so clinicians can do what they do best – take care of patients. I'm thrilled to be partnering with symplr for my first full season on the PGA TOUR!" said Garrick Higgo.

"symplr is committed to improving healthcare operations and providing better outcomes for patients. I'm excited to be a part of a mission-centered company like symplr for my 13th season on the PGA TOUR," said Cameron Tringale.

About symplr

symplr's comprehensive healthcare operations cloud-based software solutions, anchored in governance, risk management, and compliance, enable our enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare. For over 30 years, our customers have trusted our expertise and depended on our provider data management, workforce and talent management, contract management, spend management, access management, and compliance, quality, and safety software solutions to help drive better operations for better outcomes. Learn how at symplr.com.

