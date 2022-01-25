Aurion Announces Stock Option Grants

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. AU AIRRF ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 2,105,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.35 per share for a five-year term expiring January 24, 2027. The stock options are being granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.
About Aurion Resources Ltd.
Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange AU and the OTCQX Best Market AIRRF. Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka, CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.
