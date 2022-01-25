Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation TFC declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on Mar. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 11, 2022.
The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per
Dividend per
Record
Payment
Series I Non-Cumulative
$1,000.00
$0.25
Feb. 11
Mar. 15
Series J Non-Cumulative
$1,000.00
$10.00
Feb. 11(1)
Mar. 15
Series N Fixed Rate Reset
$600.00
$24.00
Feb. 11
Mar. 1(2)
Series O Non-Cumulative
$328.125
$0.328125
Feb. 11
Mar. 1
Series Q Fixed Rate Reset
$637.50
$25.50
Feb. 11
Mar. 1(2)
Series R Non-Cumulative
$296.875
$0.296875
Feb. 11
Mar. 1
Notes:
(1) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Feb. 28, 2022.
(2) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation
