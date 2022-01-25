United States Vertical Farming Market Report 2022 with Profiles of AeroFarms, Bowery Farming, Plenty, & Gotham Greens

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Vertical Farming Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in depth analysis of the US vertical farming market by value, by technology, by application, by crop type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the US vertical farming market.
Vertical farming is a type of energy-intensive agricultural production system that uses big data analytics, robotics, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and other technologies to allow crops to grow more efficiently.
The US vertical farming market can be divided into three segments: by technology (hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics), by application (indoor vertical farming and outdoor vertical farming), and by crop type (tomato, lettuce, bell and chill peppers, herbs, leafy greens, strawberry, cucumber and other crops).
The US vertical farming market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The US vertical farming market is expected to rise due to increasing population, arable land loss, environmental sustainability, lower labor costs, higher year round yield, and efficient crop monitoring and harvesting. The market also faces some challenges like lack of technically skilled labor, and high start up costs.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US vertical farming market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The US vertical farming market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: AeroFarns, Bowery Farming, Plenty, and Gotham Greens are also profiled with their respective business strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Agriculture: An Overview
2.1.1 Types of Farming
2.2 Vertical Farming: An Overview
2.2.1 Benefits of Vertical Farming
2.2.2 Types of Vertical Farming
2.2.3 Processes Under Vertical Farming
2.2.4 Difference Between Traditional, Greenhouse and Vertical Farming
2.3 Vertical Farming Segmentation: An Overview
2.3.1 Vertical Farming Segmentation
2.3.1 Vertical Farming Segmentation by Crop Type
3. The US Market Analysis
3.1 The US vertical farming Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 The US Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.1.2 The US Vertical Farming Market by Technology (Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics)
3.1.3 The US Vertical Farming Market by Application (Indoor and Outdoor)
3.1.4 The US Vertical Farming Market by Crop Type (Tomato, Lettuce, Bell and Chill Peppers, Herbs, Leafy Greens (Excluding Lettuce), Strawberry, Cucumber and Other Crops)
3.2 The US Vertical Farming Market: Technology Analysis
3.2.1 The US Hydroponics Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.2.2 The US Aeroponics Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.2.3 The US Aquaponics Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.3 The US Vertical Farming Market: Application Analysis
3.3.1 The US Indoor Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.3.2 The US Outdoor Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4 The US Vertical Farming Market: Crop Type Analysis
3.4.1 The US Tomato Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.2 The US Lettuce Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.3 The US Bell and Chill Peppers Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.4 The US Herbs Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.5 The US Leafy Greens (Excluding Lettuce) Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.6 The US Strawberry Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.7 The US Cucumber Vertical Farming Market by Value
3.4.8 The US Other Crops Vertical Farming Market by Value
4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1 Impact of COVID-19
4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Vertical Farming Market
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Population
5.1.2 Arable Land Loss
5.1.3 Environmental Sustainability
5.1.4 Lower Labor Costs
5.1.5 Higher Year Round Yield
5.1.6 Efficient Crop Monitoring and Harvesting
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Lack of Technically Skilled Labor
5.2.2 High Start Up Costs
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 LED (Lightning The Enabling) Technology
5.3.2 Use Of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Agriculture
5.3.3 Rising Demand for Organic Food
5.3.4 Hybrid Farms and Other New Technologies
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 The US Vertical Farming Market Players: Production Landscape
6.2 The US Vertical Farming Market Players: Product Offerings
7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Business Strategy
- AeroFarms
- Bowery Farming, Inc.
- Plenty
- Gotham Greens
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
