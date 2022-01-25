Dimethyl Carbonate Market size worth $ 1291.19 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Dimethyl Carbonate Market" By Grade (Industry Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Battery Grade), By Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), By End-User (Plastics, Paints And Coating, Pharmaceutical, Battery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market size was valued at USD 797.98 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1291.19 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Overview

The primary driver for the growth of the market is the increasing demand for polycarbonate in many industries because the properties polycarbonate contains in the applications are strength, thermal stability, chemical and heat resistance, and dimensional stability, which makes polycarbonate one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics across electronics, automotive, building & construction, consumer products, and medical. An increase in demand for polycarbonate in many industries will increase the production capacity of the polycarbonate product globally. China is the more significant producer of polycarbonate material used in the construction and automotive sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

An increase in consumer income and expenditure on electronics and automobiles boosts the production of the plastic polymers used in this sector. Dimethyl carbonate is used in various industries with a large number of applications. This quantity and variety of applications generate substantial demand for dimethyl carbonate. In traditional production, the method involves using toxic gases such as phosgene and carbon monoxide, producing harmful by products such as sodium chloride. Most of the product comprises highly poisonous chemicals that cause death or severe health issues in even low concentrations.

The dumping of sodium chloride can cause environmental damage when produced at high rates. Many global manufacturers are using the methanol phosgenation process for dimethyl carbonate synthesis, which are the factors restraints the growth of the Dimethyl Carbonate Market. By increasing the dimethyl carbonate compounds, applications can be used as an alternative to fuel and cleaning agents. Manufacturers in the Dimethyl Carbonate Market are grasping incremental opportunities by increasing the relevance of dimethyl carbonate as a solvent in synthesizing polymers, flavoring agents, and pesticides.

Key Developments

On July 2020 , India's Balaji Amines announced that it would commission phase 1 of its new Greenfield Chemicals Complex in 2021. The expansion of the plant was primarily prompted by the increasing demand for dimethyl carbonate in India .

, Balaji Amines announced that it would commission phase 1 of its new Greenfield Chemicals Complex in 2021. The expansion of the plant was primarily prompted by the increasing demand for dimethyl carbonate in . On March 2021 , Merck collaborated with Universitas Indonesia to establish Collaboration Laboratory between the company and the university to advance Indonesia's life science research and innovation development.

, Merck collaborated with Universitas Indonesia to establish Collaboration Laboratory between the company and the university to advance life science research and innovation development. On April 2021 , Merck announced an investment of USD 22.9 million to expand Shizuoka's research and development and manufacturing capabilities. As part of this plan, new infrastructure will be built to advance and accelerate innovations in the electronic materials space.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd., KOWA American Corporation, UBE Industries, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Arrow Chemical Group Corp., HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market On the basis of Grade, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Grade

Industry Grade



Pharmaceutical Grade



Battery Grade

Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Application

Polycarbonate Synthesis



Battery Electrolyte



Solvents



Reagents



Others

Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By End-User

Plastics



Paints & Coating



Pharmaceutical



Battery



Agrochemicals



Others

Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Geography

North Americ



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

