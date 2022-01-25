CSS Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Health, a leading provider of Medication Therapy Management Software and Services, today announced it's Payer Services unit (formerly CSS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's CSS Health has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places CSS Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"Technology-enabled Pharmacy Services companies, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said James A. Clair , CEO at CSS Health. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "CSS Health's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
About CSS Health
CSS Health provides a comprehensive Medication Therapy Management (MTM), adherence and compliance drug packaging solution for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies, facilities, and patients. Our dedicated leadership team has deep and broad experience in payer and pharmacy services. CSS Health brings together Clinical Support Services, a leader in MTM clinical software and services, and Medicine-On-Time, an innovator in multi-dose and single dose compliance packaging and prescription management software for more than 30 years, in an end-to-end medication management solution. For more information about CSS Health, please visit www.csshealth.com.
CSS Health Media Contact:
Miklos Van Halen, CTO
CSS Health
mvanhalen@csshealth.com
SOURCE CSS Health
