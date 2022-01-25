Tech Innovation to Fuel Global Construction Machinery Market Gains Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology innovation will fuel global construction machinery market gains through 2025, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis. Despite a modest increase in unit sales, global demand for construction machinery is forecast to grow 4.1% per year to $250 billion in 2025, boosted by the introduction of newly developed, state-of-the-art equipment, which will cost considerably more than predecessors.
Other key factors supporting market growth include:
- rising construction activity and infrastructure spending
- advances in worldwide mining and forestry activity and energy production, supported by a recovery in commodity prices from 2020 lows
- increasing replacement sales, after many operators delayed machinery purchases in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- rising sales of replacement parts and attachments as the amount of equipment in use around world increases
R&D Focused on Improving Performance, Operability, & Sustainability
Industry leaders are currently developing the next generation of construction equipment – ranging from alternative fuel trucks and semi-autonomous excavators – which will be considerably more productive, efficient, and environmentally friendly. New models will feature a variety of innovative technologies, such as advanced sensors, electric engines, and sophisticated data collection capabilities. For example:
- Caterpillar offers excavators with technology that calculates real-time payload estimates without swinging to help prevent over- and under-loading trucks.
- Komatsu offers dozers that are equipped with capabilities that enable automatic tilt steering control and automatic spreading of fill material.
The incorporation of such technologies into new models will spur both new and replacement equipment sales and drive up average construction equipment prices.
Want to Learn More?
Global Construction Machinery, now available from The Freedonia Group, provides historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for global construction machinery demand by product type, total production, and net exports on a country-by-country basis in millions of current US dollars, including inflation. Also provided at the world level is construction machinery demand by product type in thousands of units.
Products:
- excavators, including crawler-mounted, wheeled, hydraulic, and cable-types
- loaders (wheel, skid steer, crawler, and backhoes)
- cranes (e.g., truck-based and tower cranes, rough terrain and all-terrain, telescopic, crawler) and draglines
- dozers (angledozers, bulldozers, wheel dozers, and crawler dozers) and off-highway trucks (also known as haulers; include one-piece, or rigid frame haulers, or two or more sections, or articulated haulers)
- mixers, pavers, and related equipment
- graders, rollers, and related equipment (including scrapers and embankment and landfill compacters)
- separately sold replacement parts and attachments (auger drives, blades, buckets, couplers, drills, grabs, hammers, shovels, etc.)
About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.
Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com
SOURCE The Freedonia Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.