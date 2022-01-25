Innovative Allied Health College Nationally Recognized as 2021 Top WorkPlaces USA Winner

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest training provider of allied health education across Texas, has been named as a national Top Workplaces USA winner. Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback, making it one of the world's most objective and credible employer recognition programs.

"The challenges of the past year have again demonstrated the ability, flexibility, and compassion of our faculty and staff as they work to help our learners successfully navigate a constantly changing world and succeed in their careers," said Eric Bing, chancellor of CHCP. "This award, first and foremost, highlights the commitment and passion of our team. Our faculty and staff deserve a standing ovation for their dedication to our students and the health of our communities."

CHCP's faculty and staff, over two-thirds of whom are nonwhite, reflects the diverse population of learners it serves. CHCP offers flexible pathways for learners that take advantage of blended, online and hybrid learning approaches, helping learners to balance complicated lives. Rooted in its support for learners, CHCP students' stories continue to be highlighted nationally for the role of its faculty and staff, including Mika Thibeaux who went from experiencing homelessness to earning a career.

"We are overjoyed to be recognized for the engaging and inclusive culture we have built at CHCP, " said Irma Arguijo-Rivera, Chief People Officer at CHCP. "As we continue to navigate the impact of the past two years in Texas and across the country, this recognition will fuel our efforts to uplift and help students on their way towards graduation and onto successful careers."

The award comes on the heels of the release of a study by Rice University on CHCP's Impact on Hispanic learners. The report found that the cohort of Hispanic graduates, which represented over 50 % of its student body in the time period studied, had graduation and job placement rates well above the national average and significantly increased their economic mobility.

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

